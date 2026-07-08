Shreyas Iyer calls India's 125-run T20I defeat 'atrocious'

India captain Shreyas Iyer has strongly criticised his team's 'atrocious' 125-run defeat against England in the third T20 International, urging players to reflect on their contributions and adapt better on the field.

IMAGE: Jofra Archer celebrates with teammates after dismissing Shreyas Iyer. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points India suffered a humiliating 125-run defeat against England in the third T20 International, being bowled out for 76 while chasing 202.

Captain Shreyas Iyer labelled the performance 'atrocious' and unacceptable, urging the team to learn from the loss.

Iyer felt the pitch was not a '200 wicket' and highlighted the loss of four wickets in the powerplay as a major setback.

England captain Harry Brook praised bowlers Josh Tongue and Jofra Archer for their excellent execution, taking seven wickets combined.

Shreyas Iyer had one word to describe India's humiliating 125-run defeat against England in the third T20 International: "atrocious." Under Iyer, India are yet to win a T20 International, and Tuesday's outing marked an abject surrender as they were bowled out for 76 in just 11.4 overs while chasing 202.

Iyer's Post-Match Assessment

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan and other India players cut sorry figures after the match. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

"It was atrocious, losing by that margin is not acceptable. First things first, we have to accept the loss and go back to drawing board," Iyer said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Iyer felt that the bowling unit shouldn't have gone for 200 on this Trent Bridge track. "I don't think it was a 200 wicket. We lost four wickets in the powerplay and that itself pushed us back. You can plan a lot but once you come to the ground you need to adapt. Try to figure out what is the right length. I felt the hard length was tough (to hit) and we didn't execute," he said.

Focus on Future Contributions

Iyer believes that dwelling on failures would be of no use but at the same time the players need to think about making an impact which is paramount.

"We need to comeback strong and not dwell too much about the past. Every individual has to think and see how they can contribute to the team," Iyer said.

England skipper Harry Brook was happy that Josh Tongue and Jofra Archer, who took seven wickets between them, were fantastic in execution. "I thought the communication and the plans going into the second innings was perfect. Bowling top of the stumps was tough to score. That's the conversation we had. We recognized early that it was a tough wicket to score from the top of the stumps," Brook said.