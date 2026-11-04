Shreyas Gopal, Shikhar Shetty spin Karnataka to massive Ranji win over Assam

Karnataka showcased a dominant performance in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match, securing a massive innings and 314-run victory against Assam, propelled by Manvanth Kumar's century and exceptional spin bowling.

IMAGE: Shreyas Gopal took four wickets against Assam. Photograph: Shreyas Gopal/Instagram

Key Points Karnataka defeated Assam by an innings and 314 runs on Wednesday, the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match.

Manvanth Kumar scored an unbeaten 100 off just 108 balls, his second century of the season.

Spinners Shreyas Gopal (4/39) and Shikhar Shetty (3/28) were instrumental in bundling out Assam for 128 in their second innings.

Karnataka declared their first innings at 577 for six, taking a lead of 442 runs.

This victory earned Karnataka seven points, moving them to the top of the group table with 16 points.

Spinners Shreyas Gopal and Shikhar Shetty ran through Assam's batting order after Manvanth Kumar's breezy unbeaten hundred as Karnataka registered a thumping innings and 314-run win on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Karnataka's Dominant Performance

Karnataka, who bagged seven points from this match including a bonus point, have moved to the top of the group table with 16 points.

Resuming at overnight 496 for five, Karnataka declared their first innings at 577 for six for a lead of 442 runs.

Leg-spinner Shreyas (4/39) and left-arm spinner Shetty (3/28) then ripped open Assam batting to bundle them out for 128 in 40.2 overs to fashion the eight-time champions' victory with well over a day to spare.

Manvanth, who began the day on 53, reached his 100 in just 108 balls with eight fours and five sixes. He reached the milestone with a single off Amlanjyoti Das.

It was the 22-year-old's second hundred of the season.

Growing into an assured presence in the state's lower-order batting, Manvanth had registered his maiden first-class hundred against Saurashtra at Alur in Bengaluru a fortnight ago.

In Assam's second innings, skipper Denish Das made a 50 off 74 balls but that was not enough to keep Karnataka at bay.

Brief scores

At Guwahati: Assam: 135 all out and 128 all out in 40.2 overs (Denish Das 50; Shreyas Gopal (4/39, Shikhar Shetty 3/28) lost to Karnataka: 577/6 declared in 133.2 overs (KV Aneesh 145, L Manvanth Kumar 100 not out) by an innings and 314 runs.

Karnataka: 7 points; Assam: 0.