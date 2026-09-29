Shree Charani rewrites T20I bowling record, Mandhana back among elite top five

Shree Charani set a new T20I bowling rating record with 817 points, while Smriti Mandhana returned to the batting top five after starring in India’s Asian Games triumph.

IMAGE: Shree Charani played a pivotal role in India women's triumphant Asian Games campaign, scalping 12 wickets, including a four-fer in the final against Sri Lanka. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points Shree Charani set a new ICC Women’s T20I bowling record with 817 rating points after starring in India’s Asia Cup and Asian Games triumphs

Deepti Sharma and Smriti Mandhana also gained ground, with Deepti rising in bowling and Mandhana returning to the T20I batting top five.

Hayley Matthews climbed to fourth in ODI batting after her 182 against Zimbabwe, while several Zimbabwe players also improved their rankings.

India spinner Shree Charani has set a new record in the ICC Women’s T20I Bowling Rankings after her outstanding run in the Asia Cup and Asian Games.

The left-arm spinner, already ranked No. 1, has reached a career-high 817 rating points, surpassing the previous record of 806 held by Australia’s Megan Schutt since November 2018.

Charani played a key role in India’s Asia Cup triumph, taking 12 wickets, including 4/20 in the final against Sri Lanka.

She continued her form at the Asian Games, claiming career-best figures of 4/10 against Japan in the quarterfinal before taking two wickets in the gold-medal match against Sri Lanka.

Her performances helped India win the Asian Games title and pushed her rating to a record level.

Charani Sets New T20I Bowling Record

Charani’s 817 points make her the highest-rated bowler in the history of the ICC Women’s T20I rankings.

Deepti Sharma also moved up after taking three wickets in the Asian Games final and now has 754 points, while England’s Sophie Ecclestone remains third on 723.

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Mandhana Returns to T20I Top Five

India opener Smriti Mandhana climbed back into the top five of the T20I batting rankings after scoring 79 in the Asian Games final.

She continues to hold the No. 1 position in the ODI batting rankings.

Matthews Makes Gains in ODI Rankings

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews rose three places to fourth in the ODI batting rankings with 711 points after her record 182 against Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe’s Nyasha Gwanzura jumped 52 places to 156th among ODI bowlers, while Modester Mupachikwa moved to a career-best 40th in batting.