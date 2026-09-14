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Shree Charani sets new Indian record with 36 T20I wickets in a calendar year

By REDIFF CRICKET September 14, 2026 16:23 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian spinner Shree Charani has etched her name in history, becoming the first Indian woman to claim over 35 T20I wickets in a single calendar year.

Shree Charani celebrates the wicket of Kavisha Dilhari.

IMAGE: Shree Charani celebrates the wicket of Kavisha Dilhari during the Asia Cup final on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points

  • Shree Charani became the first Indian woman to take over 35 T20I wickets in a calendar year.
  • She achieved her 36th wicket in the Women's Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
  • Charani's milestone wicket was a caught-and-bowled dismissal of Harshitha Samarawickrama, leaving Sri Lanka at 86/4.
  • She further triggered a collapse by taking two more wickets in the 16th over, dismissing Kavisha Dilhari and Nilakshika Silva.
 

Spinner Shree Charani became the first Indian to pick more than 35 women’s T20I wickets in a calendar year on Sunday, September 13. She picked her 36th wicket of 2026 in the Women’s Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Historic Milestone in Asia Cup Final

The milestone wicket came when Sri Lanka’s middle-order batter Harshitha Samarawickrama tried to hit down the ground but ended up chipping it straight back to the bowler for a caught-and-bowled. It left Sri Lanka reeling at 86/4 in the chase of 184.

Triggering a Collapse

Charani then struck twice in the 16th over to trigger a collapse. Kavisha Dilhari came down the track looking to go inside-out but only managed a top edge, with Nandani Sharma diving forward at short third man to complete a superb low catch. Two balls later, Nilakshika Silva attempted a sweep against a tossed-up delivery but miscue it towards deep midwicket, where Gunalan Kamalini held on comfortably near the ropes. Sri Lanka were suddenly 101/6.

More News Coverage

Shree CharaniSri LankaKavisha DilhariWomen's Asia CupDubai International Cricket Stadium

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