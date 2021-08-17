News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shoulder injury may keep Wood out of third Test

Source: PTI
August 17, 2021 23:23 IST
England bowler Mark Wood injures his shoulder after attempting to save a boundary during Day 4 of the second Test against India, at Lord's Cricket Ground, on August 15.

IMAGE: England pacer Mark Wood injures his shoulder after attempting to save a boundary during Day 4 of the second Test against India, at Lord's Cricket Ground, on August 15. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

England pacer Mark Wood was rendered doubtful for the third Test, beginning at Headingley on August 25, after suffering a shoulder injury on the fourth day of the Test against India, at Lord’s.

 

England, already missing a few key players due to a spate of injuries, lost the second Test by 151 runs on the fifth day.

With Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes already missing the series due to injuries and Ben Stokes taking an indefinite break to focus on his mental well-being, England fielded a depleted team, and now Wood, too, could join the list of absentees.

"The medics are working on him; we'll find out more in the next couple of days," England's head coach Chris Silverwood said on Tuesday.

"We will make a decision, along with him and our medics, closer to the time. But if he's not right, he's not right. I certainly won't push him into playing if he tells me he's not right. I will look after him."

Wood had hurt his right shoulder while fielding on the fourth day and further aggravated it when he bowled through the pain during the morning session on the final day.

The first Test ended in a draw after rain washed out the final day at Nottingham.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
