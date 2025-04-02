Should Shreyas Iyer Lead India In T20Is?

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer has led Punjab Kings to two wins from as many matches so far this season. Photograph: BCCI

Shreyas Iyer has proved yet again that he is a class act.

The Punjab Kings captain lead his troops skillfully on the field before playing a superb knock of 52 not out off 30 balls in their thumping win over Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Iyer's explosive 97* off 42 balls on his Punjab Kings captaincy debut powered Punjab to a thrilling 11-run win over Gujarat Titans, in the opening match.

In both matches thus far, Shreyas' leadership has come to the fore.

He has rallied his troops well and smartly rotated the bowling around, while his field placements have been spot in Punjab's two wins.

His captaincy has come for appreciation from cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar and Dale Steyn.

After Punjab's win over LSG on Tuesday, Steyn said on commentary: 'If we are being honest, Shreyas Iyer should be the captain in the upcoming T20 World Cup. His instinctive leadership mirrors a young Rohit Sharma.'

Gavaskar said Iyer wasn't given credit for leading KKR to victory last year,

'He performed last year as well when he captained KKR & they won the trophy, didn't get the credit there which he should have got,' Gavaskar said during commentary.



One fan noted: 'Wherever he goes, team starts to look so strong. When he was captaining DC people called DC strong, when he captained KKR then KKR started to look invincible & now same is happening with PBKS, man.'