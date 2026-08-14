Should Sarfaraz Khan Make India's Playing XI at Galle?

As India prepares for the first Test against Sri Lanka starting August 15, the team management faces critical decisions regarding their playing XI to bolster their World Test Championship 2027 final aspirations.

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan was called in as replacement for an injured Sai Sudharsan, a Test recall that came after nearly 24 months. Photograph: Sarfaraz Khan/X

Key Points India will likely field three spinners in the opening Test against Sri Lanka.

The pace attack partner for Mohammed Siraj is a key debate, with Gurnoor Brar's raw pace and bounce making him an 'X-factor' contender against Auqib Nabi's swing ability.

Devdutt Padikkal is poised for the No. 4 spot after a strong warm-up performance.

The choice between Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan is contentious, with Jurel likely to keep his place in the XI.

India resume red-ball duty for the two-match Test series in Sri Lanka starting August 15. With the World Test Championship final spot a long distance away, it will be imperative for the management to pick the best XI from the squad. Two-time WTC finalists, India will aim for victory in the series to keep their hopes alive of making it to the WTC 2027 final.

Shubman Gill-led India are currently placed fifth with four wins from nine Tests. But playing Sri Lanka in their den won't be a walk in the park.

Spin Dominance Expected

IMAGE: Manav Suthar claimed seven wickets against Afghanistan on his Test debut in June and is primed to keep his place in the Galle Test. Photograph: BCCI

That India have a strong bowling line-up is a massive plus. The wicket at Galle is historically spin friendly, so playing three spinners in the opening Test will not be a surprise.

Bowling Coach Morne Morkel confirmed that the visitors will field three tweakers but didn't confirm any names.

Given their experience, left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will walk into the Playing XI. Jadeja hasn't been at his best with the ball in the last 12-to-18 months, picking 25 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 38.20, but he has shown form with the bat, scoring a half ton in the warm-up match against Sri Lanka XI last weekend.

For the third spinner's slot, the toss-up will be between left-arm spinner Manav Suthar and spin bowling all-rounder Saransh Jain. Suthar put on an impressive player-of-the-match performance on debut in the one-off Test at home against Afghanistan in June, with match figures of 7 for 62. The 23 year old is expected to get a vote of confidence ahead of Madhya Pradesh tweaker Jain come Saturday.

Pace Attack Conundrum

IMAGE: Gurnoor Brar is likely to get the nod ahead of Auqib Nabi. Photograph: BCCI/X

With Mohammed Siraj leading the pace attack in Jasprit Bumrah's absence, the Indian think-tank would be tempted to hand Gurnoor Brar a Test debut. Brar picked two wickets in the warm-up game and unsettled Lankan batters with his raw pace and bounce.

'He can be the X-factor. He has the bounce, the pace and the fighting spirit. He can be nasty,' PTI quoted former Sri Lankan all-rounder Farveez Maharoof as saying earlier this week.

The 26-year-old Brar, who made his ODI debut against Afghanistan in June, also featured in India A's tour to Sri Lanka last month, picking up a 10-wicket haul in the first match at Galle.

But will that be enough for Brar to edge Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi? Nabi's 60-wicket haul helped Jammu and Kashmir to their maiden Ranji Trophy title in 2025-2026 and rewarding him with a Test debut will be a fair call. Nabi, who was named in the team after Bumrah was unable to regain fitness in time for the series, has the ability to create pressure by swinging the red cherry both ways and will have the Sri Lanka batters on their toes.

Batting Line-up and Wicketkeeper Debate

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal hit an unbeaten 142 in the warm-up match against Sri Lanka XI. Photograph: BCCI/X

With the pitch expected to have true bounce the batters can expect some runs on the first two days. And India will want to bat first if the coin falls in Gill's favour at the toss.

India's batting line-up will be intriguing. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who hit form in the warm-up match with a timely 61, will open with K L Rahul. Both batters gave a glimpse of what can be expected in the Tests with decent knocks.

Captain Gill, who didn't bat in the first innings in the warm-up game due to a finger injury, gave an account of his fitness and form with a quickfire 44 in the 2nd innings. Devdutt Padikkal struck a fine 142 last Saturday and looks primed to lock his spot at No. 4.

Experienced wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant had a rough time in the middle in the practice game, getting out to off-spinners in both innings.

Dhruv Jurel, the other wicket-keeping option, also struggled in the tour match but because he has been a Test mainstay for a while now, he may make the Playing XI ahead of the returning Sarfaraz Khan.

Sarfaraz, who received a long-awaited recall to the Test team after nearly two years, could find his way into the playing XI given he is better than Jurel at tackling spin bowling.

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