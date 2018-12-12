Should Dhoni play domestic cricket to merit India selection?

December 12, 2018 19:25 IST

IMAGE: Despite having the time, Mahendra Singh Dhoni did not play the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy this year and will go into the three-match series in Australia next month without any match practice.. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Action Images via Reuters

Former India all-rounder and selector Mohinder Amarnath feels M S Dhoni and other senior players must play domestic cricket to be eligible for selection in the national team.

Having been dropped from the Twenty20 side recently and retired from Tests long ago, Dhoni now is a certainty only in ODI cricket.

Despite having the time, the former captain did not play the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy this year and will go into the three-match series in Australia next month without any match practice.

"Every individual is different but one thing I have always believed in is that if you want to play for India you have to play for your state as well. I think they (BCCI) should change this policy altogether. A lot of senior players don't play domestic cricket," Amarnath told PTI on the sidelines of an event organised by Royal Stag in collaboration with the ICC.

Legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar had suggested the same recently.

Shikhar Dhawan is another senior player who is not playing the ongoing Ranji Trophy despite being dropped from the Test team.

"The BCCI should make it an eligibility criteria. Not only a number of games, you should be playing regularly for your state if you are not playing for India and not only just before the India selection. Then only you can judge how good the guy is playing. Whatever you have achieved is all in the past. What is important is current form," said the hero of India's World Cup triumph in 1983.

"Even if you are playing one format, you should be playing all formats at least in domestic cricket to be considered for selection," the former selector said.