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Home  » Cricket » Gunmen target Khosa's Surrey home; police suspect extortion attack

Gunmen target Khosa's Surrey home; police suspect extortion attack

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 21, 2026 23:03 IST

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Unknown gunmen fired multiple rounds at the Surrey residence of Arvinder Khosa in a suspected extortion-linked attack, marking the third recent shooting involving senior Cricket Canada officials.

Arvinder Khosa

IMAGE: Arvinder Khosa was appointed as the president of Cricket Canada on April 10, 2026. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Cricket Canada/X

Key Points

  • Unknown attackers opened fire at the home of Arvinder Khosa in Surrey, Canada, early on Wednesday morning.
  • Police said the shooting may be linked to extortion threats received by a person associated with the residence.
  • The incident is the third recent shooting connected to senior members of Cricket Canada.

Unknown gunmen opened fire at the home of Arvinder Khosa, the newly elected president of Cricket Canada, in Surrey, Canada, according to local media reports. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Canadian broadcaster CBC News reported that the shooting took place around 4:40 am (local time) on Wednesday. At least five bullet marks were seen on the doors, windows and outer walls of the house. Family members were inside the house at the time, but escaped unharmed.

Khosa, who was elected president of Cricket Canada last month, confirmed the shooting.

 

      • Cricket Canada Under ICC Investigation for Anti-Corruption Breach

Police probe possible extortion link behind shooting

According to Surrey Police, the investigation is still in its early stages, but officials believe the attack could be linked to extortion threats. Police said a person connected to the residence had previously received threats related to extortion.

The report also mentioned earlier allegations linking Khosa to local individuals claiming association with the Bishnoi gang, allegations he has denied in the past. Last year, Canada designated the Bishnoi gang as a terrorist organisation, saying it had created a climate of fear and intimidation.

This is the third such incident involving senior members of Cricket Canada. Earlier this year, the home of a former board member was targeted in two separate shooting incidents.

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