Shoaib Akhtar criticises Babar Azam's 'weak' leadership during England Test tour

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has launched a scathing attack on captain Babar Azam amidst Pakistan's dismal performance in the ongoing Test series against England.

IMAGE: Babar Azam has been unable to make the right call throughout the Test series in England, says Shoaib Akhtar. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Shoaib Akhtar criticised Babar Azam's 'weak' leadership during Pakistan's ongoing Test tour of England.

Akhtar believes Babar's personality is evident in his struggling captaincy, decision-making, and game.

Pakistan is currently trailing 0-2 in the three-match Test series against England.

Akhtar expressed low expectations for the current Pakistan team in England, including the captain and the squad.

He stated that the investment and confidence placed in the current system and team have failed.

Former speedster Shoaib Akhtar has criticised under-fire captain Babar Azam for his weak leadership during Pakistan's ongoing three-match Test tour of England, which the visitor's are trailing 0-2. Pakistan suffered heavy defeats in the first two Tests, losing by an innings and 103 runs at Leeds and by 194 runs at Lord's. The third Test is going on at Birmingham.

Akhtar's Assessment of Babar's Captaincy

"I think many of the issues stem from the fact that he (Babar) is unable to make the right calls. Had it been me, everyone knows what would have happened. That is a very simple thing," he said.

"I think Babar's personality is visible in his captaincy, decision making, and his game, which is why he is now struggling badly."

Doubts Over Team Pakistan's Performance

Shoaib said he never expected much from the current Pakistan team in England. "You cannot ask too much from this team, including the captain and the rest of the pack. You can't ask too much. What can you expect from them?"

"I think the investment we made in this system and the confidence we placed in it has failed," he said.