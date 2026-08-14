Shoaib Akhtar Believes Imran Khan Could Have Led Him To 400 Test Wickets

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar reveals his belief that playing under the iconic leadership of Imran Khan would have propelled him to a remarkable 400 Test wickets, offering insights into his challenging career and physical sacrifices.

IMAGE: Shoaib Akhtar retired from cricket in 2011 with 178 wickets in 46 Tests. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Shoaib Akhtar believes Imran Khan's leadership could have helped him achieve 400 Test wickets.

Akhtar retired in 2011 with 178 Test wickets, citing differences with then-captain Shahid Afridi.

His career involved a complicated relationship with fellow pacer Wasim Akram.

Akhtar detailed the rigorous physical routine and injuries he endured as an express fast bowler.

He took 247 ODI wickets and 21 T20I wickets in addition to his Test tally.

Pakistan's express fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has said he could have reached 400 Test wickets had he played under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan. One of the most feared pacers of his generation, Shoaib, who took 178 wickets in 46 Tests, retired from international cricket during the 2011 World Cup in India amid reported differences with then captain Shahid Afridi.

Reflecting On Imran Khan's Leadership

Appearing on a Geo TV show, Shoaib pointed out that he had taken more than 400 wickets in first-class cricket before suggesting that playing under his dream captain Imran Khan could have made a significant difference.

"If I had played earlier under the fiery leadership of Imran Khan, I would have learnt a lot and I would have taken 400 wickets in Test cricket," said the 51-year-old.

Shoaib made his Test debut against the West Indies in Rawalpindi, his hometown. At the time, Pakistan captain Wasim Akram had expressed reservations about handing the young pacer his debut, believing the timing was not right.

The relationship between the two fast bowlers remained complicated over the years, with moments of both admiration and friction. Their bowling partnership also produced some memorable performances, particularly during Pakistan's 1999 tour of India and later at the 1999 World Cup in England, where Pakistan finished runners-up to Australia in the final at Lord's.

The Physical Demands Of Fast Bowling

Shoaib also spoke about the physical damage he suffered because of his career which lasted from 1997-2011. The former pacer also reflected on the punishing routine he followed to keep himself fit and recover from injuries.

"I had to wake up three hours before everyone else. I had to cycle first, then go to the gym. My knees would get jammed and lock up. "I would have fluid drained from them, apply medication, and ice them," said the 51-year-old who also took 247 wickets in 163 ODIs and 21 wickets in 15 T20Is. "Then I would go somewhere and bowl in a match, and after that, it would take me another five hours to recover. That was my life."