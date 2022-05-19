Shoaib Akhtar knew he was chucking: Sehwag

'Why would ICC ban him otherwise?'

IMAGE: Shoaib Akhtar was twice banned by the International Cricket Council for an illegal bowling action. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has called out Shoaib Akhtar's bowling action, saying that the Pakistan fast bowler used to jerk his elbow while bowling and 'knew he was chucking too'.

Sehwag also said that it was easy for him to read Brett Lee's ball because his hand came down straight. However, he could never read Akhtar's bowling because he could never guess where the hand and ball would come from.



"Shoaib knows he used to jerk his elbow; he knew he was chucking too. Why would ICC ban him otherwise?" Sehwag said on the third episode of 'Home of Heroes' on Sports 18.



"Brett Lee's hand came down straight, so it was easy to pick the ball. But with Shoaib, you could never guess where the hand and the ball will come from."



"I never feared facing Brett Lee, but with Shoaib, I could not trust what he would do if I hit him twice to the fence. Maybe a beamer or a toe-crushing yorker," admits Sehwag.



Sehwag enjoyed facing Shoaib and his team in Tests averaging over 90 with a century, two double tons and a triple hundred. His audacious strokeplay was a breath of fresh air Test cricket needed. Instead of going through the grind for big scores, Sehwag backed his method behind the madness.



"Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly all would score their centuries playing 150-200 balls. If I scored hundreds at the same rate, no one would remember me. I had to score runs faster than them to create my identity," says the former opener



Sehwag also reveals that milestones never stopped him from taking his foot off the pedal. "I always thought that if I stayed till the end of the day, I should score 250 runs, and in that process, I obviously would have to cross 100, 150, 200 and so on," says Sehwag.



"So, there was no pressure in hitting a ball to or over the fence in the nineties because the goal was not to stop at 100," he added.