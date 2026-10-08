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Shoaib Akhtar denies reports of PCB chief selector role

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
October 08, 2026 16:23 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Shoaib Akhtar has ruled out joining the PCB, saying his mother advised him to stay away from Pakistan cricket politics amid chief selector speculation.

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar dismisses reports of joining Pakistan Cricket Board in any capacity

IMAGE: Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar dismisses reports of joining Pakistan Cricket Board in any capacity. Photograph: Shoaib Akhtar/Instagram

Key Points

 

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar says he has no plans to join the PCB in any capacity in near future as his mother has advised him to stay away from cricket politics. Referring to reports on the mainstream and social media about him becoming the chief selector or being appointed to some other key post, Shoaib made it clear he is not joining the board.

Akhtar's Stance on PCB Role

"There is no such thing and all that is being said is speculative. Look, my mother told me to stay away from Pakistan politics and the PCB and I am going to stick to that advice," he said on PTV sports channel.

The former fast bowler said he was presently in Houston on a private visit and while he wished the best for Pakistan cricket he would not accept any position in the Pakistan Cricket Board. He, however, didn't reveal whether he had met with the PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi recently or not but insisted no offer to become chief selector has been made to him.

Future Contributions to Pakistan Cricket

"I would love to serve Pakistan cricket but I think I can do it in many other ways." Shoaib, who has been very candid and harsh in his criticism of the state of Pakistan cricket and the working of some people in the PCB, has toned down his criticism quite a bit of late, leading to speculations about his soon joining the PCB.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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