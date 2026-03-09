Shivam Dube: Unsung Hero of World Cup Triumph

How Shivam Dube's often-overlooked yet crucial performances played a pivotal role in India's triumphant T20 World Cup campaign.

IMAGE: Shivam Dube, with 235 runs, is one of just four Indian batters to surpass the 200 run mark in the tournament. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points Shivam Dube's ability to adapt and perform at different batting positions (No. 4, 5, 6, and 7) made him a valuable asset to the team.

Despite not always grabbing headlines, Dube's impactful boundaries and sixes often shifted the momentum of key matches.

Coach Gautam Gambhir emphasised the importance of Dube's contributions, highlighting that every player's role is vital for team success.

When Shivam Dube walked up to receive his winner's medal at the presentation ceremony, a chorus of 'Dube! Dube!' echoed from the stands in Ahmedabad.

For Dube, it may have been the loudest his name has been chanted at a cricket ground.

India became the first team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil, the first to win it back-to-back, and the first to lift the trophy three times. They entered as favourites and delivered. And threaded through their campaign, often unseen unless you looked hard enough, was the 32 year old from Mumbai whose contributions kept the innings ticking, the chases breathing and the totals competitive.

The numbers, when examined, tell a story that the headlines rarely do. Dube, with 235 runs, is one of just four Indian batters to surpass the 200-run mark in the tournament.

The others are Sanju Samson with 321 runs, Ishan Kishan (317) and Suryakumar Yadav (242).

He averages nearly 47 and strikes at around 165. He has hit 17 sixes.

These are numbers you'd expect from a regular top-order batter, not someone who batted at No.4, 5, 6, and 7 at different times in the same tournament.

But for Dube, it simply meant responding -- every time.

IMAGE: Shivam Dube and Tilak Varma react after their innings. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

The campaign began with a duck against the USA in Mumbai. That much was noted. What followed largely wasn't.

His tournament got going Namibia. Dube's 23 from 16 was steady rather than spectacular, but it shifted the tempo just enough for Hardik Pandya to arrive and produce a 52 from 28 that stole the spotlight.

Against Pakistan, Dube's contribution followed a similar pattern -- his 27 from 17 steadied a wobble at 126-4 and carried India to 175-7.

His most emphatic statement came against The Netherlands. On a surface where no other Indian batter crossed 35, Dube struck 66 from 31 balls with six maximums -- a lone, brilliant hand that almost single-handedly built a total India defended by 17 runs.

Yet even that performance arrived with a modest impact. It was, after all, a match India were expected to win. The magnitude of the knock was measured against the opponents but not the sheer audacity of the batting.

In the knockout game against the West Indies, chasing 196, India needed 17 from the last 10 balls when he walked out. Dube opened with a boundary then threaded another to dissolve the pressure.

Gautam Gambhir on Shivam Dube's Impact

Samson went on to an unbeaten 97 that dominated every headline that followed but Coach Gautam Gambhir made a point of acknowledging at the post-match press conference that those two boundaries had changed the game.

Gambhir, never shy of speaking plainly, was vocal about what Dube's contributions mean to the team's philosophy.

IMAGE: Shivam Dube in action. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

'Glad you're talking about every contribution,' he said, 'because for many years, we've only spoken about certain contributions. This is a team sport, and this will always remain a team sport. Shivam's two boundaries are as important as Sanju's 97 -- because if he hadn't hit those two boundaries, you won't even have spoken about it.'

In the semi-final against England, promoted to No.4, Dube offered a reminder of his range. His 43 from 25 balls included three sixes off Adil Rashid. It was not the innings that carried the match. But it was the innings that broke England's best plan against their best bowler.

Dube's Performance in Key Matches

In the 2026 T20 World Cup final, India were struggling at 231/5, having lost three quick wickets, when Dube walked in. In just 8 balls, he smashed 26 runs with 3 fours and 2 sixes, including a last-over blitz of 4-6-6-4-0-4, helping India reach a massive 255/5 and finish with the highest T20 score in Ahmedabad.

In the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa with India at 106 for four in the 14th over, Dube's 27 off 16 deliveries pushed them to 176, a total they defended by seven runs.

In the Asia Cup final against Pakistan, he arrived at 77 for four with the chase wobbling and struck two decisive sixes off Abrar Ahmed and Haris Rauf to ease the pressure.

Dube himself has long understood his role. 'My role always was to hit some big sixes -- that was my role from the first day of the tournament,' he said after India won the 2026 T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad on Sunday night.

India's Highest Run-Scorers in the 2026 T20 World Cup

Player Runs Scored Sanju Samson 321 Ishan Kishan 317 Suryakumar Yadav 242 Shivam Dube 235 Hardik Pandya 217

'Sometimes some other batters would go up but I always back myself that whenever I get the opportunity, I will hit some sixes.

'I've improved in my bowling, though I didn't bowl much this tournament. Next time, I'll do better.'

There is no bitterness in those words, no desire for a different part. Just clarity of purpose from a man who has made an art of doing what is needed, exactly when it is needed.

Irfan Pathan posted on social media after the tournament, 'Shivam Dube has played consistently crucial knocks throughout this World Cup.'

The crowd in Ahmedabad said it with a chant. Gambhir said it at the press conference. The scorecards have shown it all along.