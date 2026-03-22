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Home  » Cricket » Shivam Dube Celebrates Eid With Family Ahead Of IPL 2026

Shivam Dube Celebrates Eid With Family Ahead Of IPL 2026

By REDIFF CRICKET
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March 22, 2026 20:03 IST

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Shivam Dube

Photographs: Shivam Dube/Instagram

Key Points

  • Shivam Dube starred for India in the T20 World Cup, smashing 235 runs at a strike rate of 169.06, while picking up five wickets..
  • Dube was also instrumental in CSK's IPL title win in 2023 when he piled up 418 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 158.33.

India's star all-rounder Shivam Dube celebrated Eid with his family on Saturday, March 22, 2026.

Dube brought in the festivities with wife Anjum Khan and his children Ayaan and Mehwish.

'EID-UL-FITR MUBARAK TO EVERYONE,' he said on Instagram.

Dube, who played a vital role in India's T20 World Cup triumph earlier this year, will soon head to Chennai to link up with his franchise Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2026, which begins on March 28, 2026.

Shivam Dube

The all-rounder starred with the bat in the T20 World Cup, smashing 235 runs at a strike rate of 169.06, while picking up five wickets.

He was also instrumental in CSK's IPL title win in 2023 when he piled up 418 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 158.33, with three fifties. A vital cog of the CSK batting line-up, he has been consistent with the bat in the last two seasons for CSK -- 396 runs @162.29 in IPL 2024 and 357 runs @132.22 in IPL 2025.

Shivam Dube

Dube stole the headlines when he took the train to travel back to Mumbai after India's T20 World Cup triumph earlier this month.

Eager to get back to Mumbai as quickly as possible to meet his kids, the all-rounder travelled from Ahmedabad to Mumbai by train along with his wife Anjum Khan and a friend after discovering that all flights were fully booked.

 
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