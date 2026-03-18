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Shikhar Dhawan, Sophie At Kuldeep Yadav's Lucknow Reception

By REDIFF CRICKET
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March 18, 2026 06:24 IST

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Shikhar Dhawan

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie with Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika Chaddha. Photographs: Kind courtesy Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

Key Points

  • Shikhar Dhawan and wife Sophie attended Kuldeep Yadav's wedding reception in Lucknow and shared photos online.
  • Kuldeep married Vanshika on March 14 in a grand ceremony in Mussoorie.
  • The wedding followed India's victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, where Kuldeep featured in one match.
 

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan attended the wedding reception of spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika Chaddha in Lucknow on Tuesday. Dhawan was accompanied by his wife Sophie.

Dhawan shared pictures from the reception on Instagram and extended his wishes to the couple. 'Congratulations to the beautiful couple… Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness,' he captioned the photos.

Wedding follows India's T20 World Cup triumph

Kuldeep married his childhood friend Vanshika in Mussoorie on March 14.

The wedding celebrations came days after India's title win at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, where India defeated New Zealand in the final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium.

Shikhar Dhawan

Kuldeep got engaged to Vanshika on June 5, 2025 in a traditional ceremony in Lucknow.

Vanshika, who hails from Shyam Nagar in Lucknow, shares a long-standing bond with Kuldeep that dates back to their early years.

As he steps into this new chapter of his personal life, Kuldeep will soon turn his focus back to cricket, with his IPL side Delhi Capitals kick-starting the new season with an away match against the Lucknow Super Giants on April 1.

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