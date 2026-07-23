Shikhar Dhawan: 'Solution to every challenge comes from patience'

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan urged students to have 'patience during difficult times and maintain faith in the country's institutions and government.'

IMAGE: Protesters in large numbers continue their protest at Jantar Mantar. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan called for patience and faith amid the ongoing NEET paper leak protest and said the aspirations of the youth must be understood while urging patience and faith in the country's institutions and government.

'Our youth are the future of our country. It is important to understand their dreams, but at the same time, it is equally important to have patience during difficult times and maintain faith in the country's institutions and government. I believe that the solution to every challenge comes from patience. India has always moved forward and will continue to move forward in the future,' Dhawan wrote on Instagram stories.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh also shared a social media message urging peace, safety, and opportunities for children and citizens amid protests over the NEET exam paper leak.

Widespread protests continued across the country, as activists and students pressed on with their demonstration against the Centre over exam paper leaks and systemic issues in education.

Protesters raised slogans against the BJP, the RSS, and the Delhi Police. As the demonstration escalated, several protesters attempted to block moving traffic, with some allegedly throwing water bottles onto the road. Others lay down on the roadway, causing significant traffic disruptions.