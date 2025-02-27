Dhawan on how Rohit mastered the art of captaincy

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
February 27, 2025 14:47 IST

'As a leader, he has become mature; he knows when to be lenient and when to pull back.'

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma shared a nine-year opening partnership, which began in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

Former opener Shikhar Dhawan believes Rohit Sharma has matured as a leader over the years and shares a close bond with his teammates, which augurs well for the Indian team.

Dhawan, who was Rohit's opening partner for a considerable period of time, said the Mumbai batter is experienced enough to handle the team.

"From 2013 to 2025, 12 years of experience is a lot. Rohit has been through a lot. He knows how to work in a pressure situation, how to gather the boys.

 

"As a leader, he has become mature; he knows when to be lenient and when to pull back. It's a fine balance and Rohit's bond with the boys is amazing. We are in a great situation," said Dhawan, in a special series titled ‘The Shikhar Dhawan Experience' on Star Sports and JioHotstar.

Dhawan also spoke about his 2013 ICC Champions Trophy journey, and recollected his nine-year opening partnership with Rohit, which also began at the same tournament.

The 39-year-old former left-hander said it was Mahendra Singh Dhoni's idea to promote Rohit as an opener alongside him.

"This opening pair decision was made half a day prior to that match. At that time, I was also new, and I was in my own world. I had made a comeback and needed to perform well. But MS Dhoni took this decision and instructed Rohit to open.

"So I didn't think much about it. I thought if Rohit opens, we'll enjoy batting together. We got such a great start in the first match. We were at 100 without losing a wicket.

"We didn't score 30-35 runs up to the 10th over because the wicket was seaming. But I never thought that our pair would be so massive and we would play together for 10 years," he added.

Dhawan also talked about his camaraderie with Rohit, saying their friendship dates back to junior days.

"We trust each other and our understanding and level of communication was very high. On the field and off the field our bond is same. We played together, we have partied together after winning so many series. We have played as a team.

"That whole journey and even before playing in India, when Rohit was 16-17 years old, I played in the Under-19 World Cup. So, we have been together and have been friends since then."

With two wins from as many matches, India have already qualified for the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy and will play New Zealand in an inconsequential final group game on Sunday in Dubai.

