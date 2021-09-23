News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sherfane Rutherford leaves IPL bubble after father dies

Sherfane Rutherford leaves IPL bubble after father dies

Last updated on: September 23, 2021 22:57 IST
Sherfane Rutherford

IMAGE: Sherfane Rutherford was roped in by Sunrisers Hyderabad as a replacement for England opening batter Jonny Bairstow, who pulled out of the UAE leg of the IPL due to personal reasons. Photograph: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford left the Indian Premier League’s bio-bubble in the UAE as his father away passed away and he wanted to spend time with his family back home in Guyana.

 

"The #SRH family conveys its heartfelt condolences to Sherfane Rutherford and his family on the passing away of his father. Sherfane will be leaving the IPL bio-bubble to be with his family in this difficult hour," Sunrisers Hyderabad tweeted on Thursday.

Rutherford was roped in by Sunrisers Hyderabad as a replacement for England opening batter Jonny Bairstow, who pulled out of the UAE leg of the T20 tournament due to personal reasons.

The 23-year-old left-handed batter, who was previously part of Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, displayed good form in the recently-concluded Caribbean Premier League, scoring 202 runs in seven outings, including three fifties.

