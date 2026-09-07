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Sher-e-Punjab T20: Shubman Gill Shines As Fazilka Falcons Edge Lions By 1 Run

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian September 07, 2026 10:50 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Witness the thrilling Sher-e-Punjab T20 League encounter where Shubman Gill's explosive batting and a dramatic final over led Fazilka Falcons to a narrow one-run victory over Ludhiana Lions.

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Playing his first match of the season for Fazilka Falcons, Shubman Gill starred with a quickfire 40 for Fazilka Falcons. Photographs: Fazilka Falcons/Instagram

Key Points

  • Shubman Gill's explosive 40 runs off 21 balls set the tone for Fazilka Falcons' innings.
  • Kartik Chadha's impressive 4/9 spell for Ludhiana Lions included the crucial wicket of Gill.
  • Fazilka Falcons posted a competitive total of 170/9, with key contributions from Prerit Dutta and Jaiveer Bhinder Singh.
  • Ludhiana Lions' late surge, led by Krish Bhagat and Madhav Pathania, almost secured victory in a dramatic chase.
  • The match culminated in a nail-biting finish, with Falcons winning by just one run on the final delivery.

Shubman Gill smashed seven fours and a six in his 21-ball 40 to help Fazilka Falcons edge Arshdeep Singh-led Ludhiana Lions by one run in a thrilling finish in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League match in Mohali.

Playing his first match of the season, India's Test and ODI captain provided a flying start to Falcons' innings but they could manage only 170 for 9 in their 20 overs.

However, Lions fell narrowly short despite Madhav Singh Pathania's late cameo (37 from 16 balls) as they finished on 169/7 to suffer a narrow defeat.

For his explosive knock at the top of the order, Gill was named Player of the Match.

Falcons' Innings: Gill's Explosive Start

Shubman Gill

Gill rallied Falcons after an early wicket. He went after his India team-mate Arshdeep Singh in the third over, hitting the pacer for a couple of boundaries in the third over and did the same against Krish Bhagat in the next over.

He slammed spinner Jassinder Singh for a six and four off successive deliveries but fell to leg-spinner Kartik Chadha in the 10th over.

Ludhiana found a way to fight back through Chadha, who produced a remarkable spell to derail the Falcons' momentum.

Chadha claimed the prized wicket of Gill and finished with outstanding figures of 4/9 in his four overs, putting the brakes on Falcons' scoring.

Despite the setback, important contributions from Prerit Dutta (36 off 23) and Jaiveer Bhinder Singh (21 off 18) helped the Falcons recover and post a competitive 170/9 in 20 overs.

Captain Arshdeep struggled with the ball, registering expensive figures of 51 runs from four overs without taking a single wicket.

 

Lions' Valiant Chase Falls Short

Chasing 171, the Ludhiana Lions were under pressure early as Falcons' bowlers struck at regular intervals.

Opener Karteek Sharma attempted to steady the innings with a patient 32 off 29 balls, but the Lions continued to lose wickets as the required run rate climbed.

Just when the chase appeared to be slipping away, Krish Bhagat and Madhav Pathania produced a stunning late revival.

The pair launched a counterattack, putting the Falcons' bowlers under immense pressure and stitching together an unbeaten 61-run partnership from just 29 balls.

Pathania was particularly destructive, smashing an unbeaten 37 off 16 balls, while Bhagat remained not out on 28 off 23 balls, keeping the Lions firmly in contention heading into the final over.

With 19 runs required from the final over bowled by pacer Garv Kumar, the game went down to the wire.

The Lions kept their hopes alive until the final delivery, but with six needed off the last ball, Pathania could manage only a boundary, leaving Ludhiana agonisingly short of victory.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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