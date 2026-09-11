Sher-E-Punjab T20 League: Shubman Gill Fails As Fazilka Falcons Fail To Qualify For Semis

Despite a dominant 49-run victory over Bathinda Royals, the Fazilka Falcons were unable to secure a semi-final spot in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League, highlighting the competitive nature of the tournament's qualification criteria.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill played three games for Fazilka Falcons, scoring 116 runs at a strike rate of 184.12 in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League. Photograph: Fazilka Falcons/Instagram

Key Points Fazilka Falcons defeated Bathinda Royals by 49 runs in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League.

Shubman Gill was bowled Sumit Sharma for nine in the second over.

Key contributions came from Vihaan Malhotra (53), Pranshu Pratap (64), and captain Sanvir Singh (74).

The Falcons needed to restrict Bathinda to 162 runs or less to advance, a target they could not meet.

Fazilka Falcons outclassed Bathinda Royals by 49 runs but despite the convincing victory failed to advance to the semi-finals of the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League in Mohali on Thursday.

Falcons' Batting Dominance

Falcons managed to bounce back after the early dismissal of opener Shubman Gill as they posted a huge 244/6 in their 20 overs.

Falcons suffered an early when Gill was bowled Sumit Sharma for nine in the second over but Vihaan Malhotra got them back on track as he hammered 53 from 29 balls.

Pranshu Pratap took apart the bowlers in the middle overs with a blistering 64 from 22 balls as he and Malhotra put on 94 runs for the second wicket from just 34 balls. Captain Sanvir Singh continued the firework in the death overs, smashing an entertaining 74 from 39 balls.

Qualification Hopes Dashed

Fazilka needed to restrict Bathinda to 162 runs or less to qualify. They made a good start with the ball when Navpreet Singh dismissed Bathinda opener Tavleen Singh for six in the first over.

Uday Saharan got Bathinda back on track with a quickfire fifty as he slammed 64 from 38 balls. Raghu Sharma's double strike in the 10th over -- when he dismissed Gourav Choudhary and Ridham Satyawan for ducks saw Bathinda slump to 94/4.

But Shahbaz Singh Sandhu dashed Falcons' hopes hammering 66 from 33 balls, including one four and eight sixes. His 59-run stand off 28 balls for the sixth wicket with Noorveer Singh (24) proved instrumental.

Falcons, who managed just eight wins from nine matches, failed to make it to the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Bathinda finished bottom of the standings with three wins from eight matches.

Gill played three games for Fazilka Falcons, scoring 116 runs at a strike rate of 184.12.