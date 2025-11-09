HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shepherd, Springer heroics in vain, NZ edge Windies to seal series

November 09, 2025 13:16 IST

Kyle Jamieson, who had defended 16 in the previous game, once again rose to the occasion, keeping his composure in the final over to seal victory for the hosts.

New Zealand survived a mini scare from the Windies to win a thriller in Nelson on Sunday

IMAGE: New Zealand survived a mini scare from the Windies to win a thriller in Nelson on Sunday. Photograph: ICC/X

Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer’s late fireworks went in vain as New Zealand held their nerve to snatch a nine-run win and clinch the three-match T20I series 2-1 in a thrilling finish at Saxton Oval in Nelson, New Zealand, on Sunday.

Chasing 178, the West Indies looked dead and buried at 88 for 8 in the 13th over before Shepherd (49 off 34) and Springer (39 off 20) staged a sensational fightback, adding 78 runs for the ninth wicket off just 39 balls.

 

From needing 90 off 45, the duo whittled the target down to 13 off the last seven deliveries, leaving the Kiwis rattled. But Kyle Jamieson, who had defended 16 in the previous game, once again rose to the occasion, keeping his composure in the final over to seal victory for the hosts.

Earlier, Ben Duffy and Ish Sodhi ripped through the West Indies line-up with three wickets apiece, reducing the visitors to rubble before Shepherd and Springer turned the match on its head.

Springer announced his arrival by sweeping Sodhi over deep midwicket first ball, while Shepherd launched Duffy for a massive six over fine leg. The boundaries kept flowing as Neesham’s 18th over went for 19,  and the chase suddenly looked alive.

Just as the game tilted towards the visitors, Duffy pulled off a one-handed stunner to dismiss Springer, and Jamieson cleaned up Shepherd in the final over, ending the Windies’ brave pursuit at 168.

Earlier in the day, after opting to bat, Devon Conway anchored New Zealand’s innings with a fluent 56 off 34 balls, striking two sixes and four boundaries. Tim Robinson fell early, but Conway and Daryl Mitchell (41 off 24) powered the hosts to 177 for 9, despite a late wobble.

Alick Athanaze was the surprise package for the Windies, dismissing Conway and applying the brakes in the middle overs, while Jason Holder struck late to restrict the flow of runs.

In the end, though, it was New Zealand’s calm under pressure that proved the difference, as the Black Caps held off the Windies’ audacious surge to pocket the series.

