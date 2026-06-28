Shedge, Prince make India debuts in 2nd T20I vs Ireland

India handed T20I debuts to Suryansh Shedge and Prince Yadav in the second T20I against Ireland, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued to wait for his senior debut as Shreyas Iyer opted to bowl first in Belfast.

IMAGE: Suryansh Shedge and Prince Yadav of India receive T20 Cap during the 2nd T20 International match between India and Ireland in Belfast on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl against Ireland in the 2nd T20I in Belfast as the visiting team handed debuts to batting all-rounder Suryansh Shedge and fast bowler Prince Yadav on Sunday.

Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was again made to wait for his senior India cap.

'We have two changes. Suryansh (Shedge) and Prince come in and make their debut. Shedge is a sensational cricketer, both in domestic cricket and the IPL,' Iyer said at the toss on Sunday.

IMAGE: Prince Yadav gets his cap from Shivam Dube. Photograph: BCCI

Iyer added that Prince was a "smart" cricketer who would "adapt to things".

IMAGE: Suryansh Shedge India receives his cap from Sanju Samson. Photograph: BCCI

'Welcoming #TeamIndia T20I Caps No. 120 and 121. Things we love to see, as Suryansh Shedge and Prince Yadav are set to make their debuts,' BCCI wrote on their X handle.

Shedge comes in place of all-rounder Washington Sundar, who was hardly given bowler opportunities. Shedge, a fast bowling all-rounder, can hit ball long and is an excellent fielder.

Ireland had stunned India by 34 runs in the series opener at the same venue on Friday, registering their first-ever victory over the reigning T20 world champions in any format and taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Playing XIs:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Prince Yadav.

Ireland: Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk/c), Benjamin Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Liam McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Jai Moondra and Matthew Hollard.