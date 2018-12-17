Shaw ruled out of Aus Test series; Mayank and Hardik called up

Last updated on: December 17, 2018 19:05 IST

IMAGE: Mayank Agarwal has been named as the replacement for the injured Prithvi Shaw for the last two Tests against Australia. Photograph: PTI

Opening batsman Prithvi Shaw, who had suffered a left ankle injury while attempting a catch in the practice game against Cricket Australia XI has been ruled out of the ongoing four-Test series against Australia.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Karnataka batsman Mayank Agarwal as his replacement.

With KL Rahul failing terribly in the first two Tests, the team management may hand Test debut to 27-year-old Agarwal.



Rahul scored 2 and 44 in Adelaide and then managed just 2 and 0 in the second Test in Perth, where India are staring at a defeat.



Agarwal who has played 46 first class games, scored 25 and 53 for his Ranji side against Gujarat in his last match.



The selectors have also added all-rounder Hardik Pandya to India’s squad for the third and fourth Test to be played in Melbourne and Sydney respectively.



Australia are closing in on a series-levelling victory in the second Test in Perth as India slipped to 112 for five after being set 287 for victory at close on Day 4, on a difficult wicket at the Perth Stadium.

The third Test is scheduled to begin in Melbourne from December 26.



India’s squad for the 3rd and 4th Test: Virat Kohli (captain), Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Parthiv Patel (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal.