Pollock Starts Pink-Ball Debate: Should Day Tests Ditch the Red Ball?

Former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock wants pink balls used in daytime Test matches to reduce lost overs due to bad light, while South Africa's assistant coach Ashwell Prince backs the red ball.

IMAGE: During the ongoing 1st Test between South Africa and Australia in Durban, overs were lost on Day 2 and Day due to bad light. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Key Points Shaun Pollock advocates using pink balls in daytime Test matches to prevent loss of playing time due to bad light, citing recent interruptions in the South Africa vs Australia Test.

The ICC permits pink ball usage in daytime Tests on a trial basis, provided both captains agree before the match, and the decision is irreversible once the match starts.

Pollock argues that pink balls would allow play to continue past traditional bad light times, preventing significant loss of overs.

South Africa's senior assistant coach Ashwell Prince, however, prefers retaining the traditional red ball for day Tests, highlighting potential challenges in getting captains to agree due to varying experience with pink ball cricket.

After weather played truant in the ongoing first Test between South Africa and Australia in Durban, former Proteas all-rounder Shaun Pollock has urged the teams to use pink balls in the traditional format to minimise the loss of playing time due to bad light. South Africa were 102 for 4 while chasing 421 at the end of Day 4. But only 221 of the allotted 270 overs could be bowled across the first three days at Kingsmead.

ICC's Pink Ball Trial

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has recently permitted the usage of pink balls in daytime Tests on a trial basis, subject to both captains agreeing to the arrangement before the match.

The ICC said that 'As a trial, pink balls may be used in daytime Tests by mutual agreement to reduce loss of play due to bad light. The use of a pink ball must be agreed before the start of the Test and once agreed, must apply for the duration of the match. The decision cannot be changed after the match has started. Switching from red to pink ball is also not allowed once the match has commenced.'

'I am not saying for one moment that we should have used the pink ball and played a day-night game,' Pollock told Fox Sports.

'I just believed we should have used the pink ball for the day game. It is not irrelevant because if you use the red ball, all of a sudden you cannot play Test cricket past bad light time, but if you use the pink one, you can. And we are going to lose some more overs.'

The Debate: Pink vs. Red Ball

'If this was a final or a game where you had to win to make the World Test Championship final and it was 1-all in the series, and Australia was playing South Africa and you said to them, 'Let's use the pink ball because we are going to lose 100 overs to bad light' do you think they would agree or not agree?,' he continued.

South Africa senior assistant coach Ashwell Prince, however, favoured retaining the traditional red ball in Test cricket.

'For me, outside of a day-night Test, it has got to be a red ball. I think, obviously some nations have played a lot more pink ball cricket than others and so, therefore, to get both captains to agree is always going to be a challenge. 'To get both captains to agree to that, some teams will feel that they simply do not have enough experience of it, so, I think it would be very difficult to get both captains to agree. But for me, you know, Test matches are the red ball,' said Prince.