Shastri says Rohit gave critics a 'tight slap with the bat'

How Rohit Sharma's magnificent century at Lord's emphatically silenced growing speculation and criticism regarding his One-day International career and future with the Indian team.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma's century at Lord's was the ideal answer to all the noise surrounding his place in the team. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Rohit Sharma's century at Lord's ended speculation about his One Day International future.

The Indian captain's match-winning performance was a direct response to critics.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri praised Sharma's innings as a "tight slap" to doubters.

Sharma was later seen at The Hundred 2026 opening match, highlighting his continued presence in English cricket.

Rohit Sharma's stunning century at Lord's did more than help India overcome England -- it also silenced the growing speculation over his ODI future.

After questions were raised about whether the veteran opener had played his last match in India's colours, the skipper responded in trademark fashion, producing a match-winning hundred to put the retirement talk on the back burner.

Rohit Sharma's Presence At The Hundred

A couple of days later, Rohit was back in the spotlight, this time away from the field. The India captain was spotted in the stands at the Kia Oval on Tuesday as The Hundred 2026 began with the opening match between MI London and Sunrisers Leeds.

His presence caught the attention of the commentary team, with former India head coach Ravi Shastri weighing in on the debate surrounding Rohit's future.

Ravi Shastri Defends Sharma's Performance

Shastri had no hesitation in praising the opener, saying Rohit's century at Lord's was the ideal answer to all the noise surrounding his place in the team.

‘Well, the hitman is in, Ravi. Yes, he'll be nice and relaxed after silencing his critics. A lot of noise made before that last One-day International, and then a reply, a nice tight slap with the bat. 138. His first hundred at Lord's. Yeah, he's seen it all, five titles for the Mumbai Indians as captain,’ Shastri said on commentary during the match.

Ongoing Debate On Senior Players' Futures

The discussion around the futures of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli has intensified in recent weeks, with several former cricketers sharing their views on the two Indian stalwarts.

Ravichandran Ashwin was among those to speak on the topic, taking a firm stance by saying that neither the selectors nor the team management could simply decide to move on from the experienced duo.