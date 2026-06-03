Sharing Dressing Room With Kohli, Rohit A Dream Come True: Harsh Dubey

India all-rounder Harsh Dubey recalls the emotional moment he learnt of his maiden national call-up and speaks about the prospect of sharing the dressing room with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and captain Shubman Gill during the Afghanistan series.

IMAGE: Harsh Dubey earned his maiden call-up to India's Test and ODI squads for the Afghanistan series. Photograph: Kind courtesy Harsh Dubey/Instagram

For Harsh Dubey, the last few days have felt nothing short of surreal.

The 23-year-old all-rounder, who earned maiden call-ups to India's Test and ODI squads for the upcoming Afghanistan series, admitted that sharing a dressing room with stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma would be a dream fulfilled.

Dubey, who impressed with both bat and ball for Vidarbha in the 2024-25 domestic season, said the reality of representing India took a while to sink in.

Speaking to JioStar, the Sunrisers Hyderabad player recalled the moment he discovered he had been selected for the national team.

"We had reached the airport and found out our flight was delayed by an hour. I got a call from someone managing a cricket social media page, asking how I felt about my name being in the ODI series," he said.

"Because of the noise and network issues in the lounge, I thought he was referring to the Sri Lanka A ODI tri-series, so I said it felt like one step closer to the dream and that my focus was still on the IPL.

Key Points The 23-year-old discovered the news while waiting at an airport after initially mistaking it for a Sri Lanka A selection.

The Vidarbha all-rounder enjoyed a stellar 2024-25 domestic season, claiming 69 wickets and scoring 469 runs.

The youngster stressed his focus remains on taking things one game at a time rather than looking too far ahead.

"As soon as I hung up, I started getting messages saying I had received both the Test and ODI call-ups. I was confused because the squad had just been announced, so I quickly checked online and saw the news. It honestly took me a few minutes to process what had happened...It genuinely felt like I was dreaming."

Dubey's selection comes on the back of a remarkable Ranji Trophy campaign in which he claimed 69 wickets and scored 469 runs, establishing himself as one of the most consistent performers in domestic cricket.

Despite the excitement surrounding his India call-up, the youngster said he is determined to stay grounded rather than get carried away by long-term ambitions.

"...instead of thinking too far ahead, I prefer to focus on what is in my hands, one game at a time...I don't want to think too far ahead about playing the 2027 World Cup or winning the WTC for India. I just want to stay in the present and do the best I can with what is in my hands," he said.

The Afghanistan series will also offer Dubey an opportunity to share the ODI dressing room with two modern-day greats in Kohli and Rohit.

The prospect alone is enough to leave the youngster starstruck.

"I have grown up watching them. Ever since I started understanding cricket, they have been performing for India and dominating world cricket.

"So, getting a chance to play with them is a huge achievement for me. I always wanted to play alongside at least one legend before they retire or whenever their final phase comes. Even if I get to play one match with them, it will be a dream-come-true moment for me."

Dubey is equally eager to observe India's Test captain Shubman Gill from close quarters and understand what makes him tick as a leader.

"I actually want to see how Shubman Gill is as a person from close quarters because, as an opponent, you can never fully understand what someone is like or how they are as a captain.

"I enjoy playing under captains who are aggressive and competitive on the field. No matter how calm and composed you are off it, I believe you need that aggression on the ground, and I enjoy playing with people who bring that intensity."

India begin their Afghanistan assignment with a one-off Test in Mullanpur on June 6, followed by a three-match ODI series, where Dubey could get the opportunity to turn a lifelong dream into reality.