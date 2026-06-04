All-Rounder Shardul Thakur Penalised For On-Field Dissent

India all-rounder Shardul Thakur faced a Rs 20,000 fine and three demerit points for showing dissent during a T20 Mumbai League match.

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur captains Eagle Thane Strikers in the T20 Mumbai League. Photograph: T20 Mumbai/X

Key Points Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur was fined Rs 20,000 and received three demerit points.

The penalty was for showing dissent over an on-field decision during a T20 Mumbai League match.

Thakur's team, Eagle Thane Strikers, lost the match by one run against Akash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs.

India and Mumbai all-rounder Shardul Thakur was on Thursday fined Rs 20,000 and handed three demerit points for showing dissent during a T20 Mumbai League match.

Thakur showed dissent over an on-field decision during his team Eagle Thane Strikers' match against Akash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs on Wednesday, according to sources close to the development.

It was a narrow defeat for the Thakur-led side which lost the contest by one run. In reply to Akash Tigers' 172 for nine, the Eagle Thane Strikers were dismissed for 171 in 19.5 overs.