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Home  » Cricket » All-Rounder Shardul Thakur Penalised For On-Field Dissent

All-Rounder Shardul Thakur Penalised For On-Field Dissent

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
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June 04, 2026 22:25 IST

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India all-rounder Shardul Thakur faced a Rs 20,000 fine and three demerit points for showing dissent during a T20 Mumbai League match.

Shardul Thakur

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur captains Eagle Thane Strikers in the T20 Mumbai League. Photograph: T20 Mumbai/X

Key Points

  • Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur was fined Rs 20,000 and received three demerit points.
  • The penalty was for showing dissent over an on-field decision during a T20 Mumbai League match.
  • Thakur's team, Eagle Thane Strikers, lost the match by one run against Akash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs.

India and Mumbai all-rounder Shardul Thakur was on Thursday fined Rs 20,000 and handed three demerit points for showing dissent during a T20 Mumbai League match.

Thakur showed dissent over an on-field decision during his team Eagle Thane Strikers' match against Akash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs on Wednesday, according to sources close to the development.

 

It was a narrow defeat for the Thakur-led side which lost the contest by one run. In reply to Akash Tigers' 172 for nine, the Eagle Thane Strikers were dismissed for 171 in 19.5 overs.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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