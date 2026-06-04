All-Rounder Shardul Thakur Penalised For On-Field Dissent

India all-rounder Shardul Thakur faced a Rs 20,000 fine and three demerit points for showing dissent during a T20 Mumbai League match.
Key Points
- Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur was fined Rs 20,000 and received three demerit points.
- The penalty was for showing dissent over an on-field decision during a T20 Mumbai League match.
- Thakur's team, Eagle Thane Strikers, lost the match by one run against Akash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs.
India and Mumbai all-rounder Shardul Thakur was on Thursday fined Rs 20,000 and handed three demerit points for showing dissent during a T20 Mumbai League match.
Thakur showed dissent over an on-field decision during his team Eagle Thane Strikers' match against Akash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs on Wednesday, according to sources close to the development.
It was a narrow defeat for the Thakur-led side which lost the contest by one run. In reply to Akash Tigers' 172 for nine, the Eagle Thane Strikers were dismissed for 171 in 19.5 overs.