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Shan Masood wants to continue as Pakistan Test captain but seeks structural changes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 22, 2026 18:35 IST

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Despite facing criticism, Shan Masood is determined to continue leading the Pakistan Test team and is advocating for significant changes within the squad's structure and management.

Shan Masood

IMAGE: Shan Masood has lost 12 of his 16 Tests as Pakistan captain, the second-most in the country's history. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Key Points

  • Shan Masood aims to continue as Pakistan's Test captain despite recent series defeat.
  • Masood seeks structural changes in team selection and management.
  • PCB chairman's other commitments impact focus on cricket affairs.
  • A high-level board meeting will decide on Masood's captaincy and future.

Despite calls for his ouster after Test series defeat against Bangladesh, Pakistan skipper Shan Masood wants to continue leading the national side in near future, sources in PCB indicated.

The knives are out for Masood even as the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi remains tied up in his role as federal interior minister in the middle east conflict.

 

This apparently has left him little time to focus completely on cricket affairs as PCB chief.

A reliable source close to Masood disclosed that the senior player himself was still keen on continuing as captain but wanted structural changes in the way the Test squad is selected and management run.

      • Babar returns as Pakistan name ODI squad for Aus series

Masood's Vision for Pakistan Cricket's Future

Masood, who is known to have strong support from the lobbies of power that matter in Pakistan, the source added, was keen to complete the current ICC World Test Championship cycle.

"Shan has conveyed to the board that constant changes in the coaching positions and team management have not been very helpful for him as captain and his efforts to build a strong Test squad," the source added.

Upcoming Decisions on Pakistan's Test Captaincy

Another well-informed source said so far no decision had been taken on the captaincy but a high level board meeting would be held after the Australia series and before the Test tour of West Indies to take decisions on the captaincy and Masood's future.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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