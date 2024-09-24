News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shan Masood to keep captaincy despite losing streak

Shan Masood to keep captaincy despite losing streak

Source: PTI
September 24, 2024 17:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shan Masood likely to be retained Pakistan captain for Test series against England

Shan Masood

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Shan Masood/Instagram

Pakistan's Shan Masood is likely to be retained captain for the upcoming home Test series against England, while Babar Azam is also assured of keeping his white-ball captaincy when the team flies to Australia and South Africa later this year.

England are set to arrive in Pakistan on October 3 for a three-Test series beginning in Multan on October 7, with the Pakistan Cricket Board selectors expected to announce the Test squad after the Champions Cup final on Sunday.

 

Masood, under whose captaincy Pakistan has lost all five Tests, will be holding discussions with head coach Jason Gillespie and national selectors, Muhammad Yousuf and Asad Shafiq, in Faisalabad this week to decide the plan for the England series.

The last time England came to Pakistan during the 2022/23 season, they white-washed the Babar Azam-led side 3-0.

According to a source, not many changes are expected in the Test squad that lost the series against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi 0-2.

"While white-ball head coach, Gary Kirsten has identified some new young players from the Champions Cup for T20 and ODI sides, Gillespie and high-performance coach, Tim Nielsen, have still not made up their mind on any new probables for the Test series against England," he said.

The source added that the batting order was unlikely to change much with Shan, Babar, Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique, Salman Ali Agha, Muhammad Rizwan, Kamran Ghulam, Muhammad Huraira in line for selection.

"The selectors are considering the inclusion of some new spinners for the three-match series but first it has to be decided what sort of pitches would be prepared in Multan and Rawalpindi (the venues for the three Tests)," the source added.

Pakistan have lost the home series to Australia, England and Bangladesh since 2022 and barely managed to draw the series against New Zealand. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Gambhir Will Be Loved By The Boys'
'Gambhir Will Be Loved By The Boys'
Rishabh Pant Has Australia Worried!
Rishabh Pant Has Australia Worried!
'Vinesh Should Have Apologised To Nation'
'Vinesh Should Have Apologised To Nation'
An Egg Recipe You Should Know!
An Egg Recipe You Should Know!
Indian women ready to conquer the world
Indian women ready to conquer the world
'PM Modi Has Transformed India's Image'
'PM Modi Has Transformed India's Image'
Gukesh, Pragg, Vaishali return to grand welcome
Gukesh, Pragg, Vaishali return to grand welcome

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Can Root Overtake Tendulkar?

Can Root Overtake Tendulkar?

Are Kohli, Rohit Past Their Prime?

Are Kohli, Rohit Past Their Prime?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances