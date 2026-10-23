Former Pakistan captain Shan Masood faces race against time for Sri Lanka Tests

Former Pakistan captain Shan Masood faces a critical period as he battles a calf injury and uncertainty over his selection for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, amidst a push for new talent in the national squad.

IMAGE: Shan Masood had an unsuccessful tenure as Test captain between December 2023 and 2026, losing 12 out of 16 matches. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Key Points Former Pakistan captain Shan Masood is recovering from a calf muscle injury he sustained recently.

Masood faces uncertainty regarding his place in the Test squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka, beginning November 9.

Selectors and coach Mike Hesson are keen to introduce young players, potentially sidelining Masood for the next World Test Championship cycle.

Masood had an unsuccessful tenure as Test captain between December 2023 and 2026, losing 12 out of 16 matches.

Former Pakistan captain Shan Masood faces a race against time to regain fitness for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, with his place in the playing XI also under threat.

The 37-year-old Masood was removed as Test captain three months back with Babar Azam replacing him for the West Indies and England tours.

The left handed opener didn't enjoy a successful run as Test captain between December 2023 and 2026, losing 12 matches out of 16. His tenure saw Bangladesh beat Pakistan in four straight Tests at home and away.

Masood's Injury and Selection Concerns

Masood is recovering from a calf muscle injury he sustained while playing in a domestic first class match recently.

While Masood is confident that he will recover in time for the series, beginning November 9, he remains concerned about retaining his place in the Test squad.

According a source Masood is fearing that the selectors might use his calf injury as one reason for sidelining him for the upcoming series which is part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Pakistan, though, are already out of the race for a place in the final in the current cycle.

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Focus on Youth for Future Test Squad

"It is no secret that the red ball team's interim and the white ball regular head coach, Mike Hesson and senior selector are keen on introducing more young players into the national sides in all formats," the source said.

He said with Abdullah Fazal, Sameer Minhas and a couple of other young openers doing well in domestic cricket, Hesson is keen on giving Fazal a proper run in the Tests against Sri Lanka.

"The idea is to start building a better Test squad for the next World Test Championship cycle which might include more teams," the source said.

He said Masood was aware of the situation and remained a popular person in the dressing room and also had a good rapport with Hesson and Aqib but all he wants is a proper chance to play his final Test series and retire himself.

Sri Lanka's tour of Pakistan will begin with a three-day warm-up match in Islamabad from November 4 to 6.

The first Test is scheduled at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from November 9-13, followed by the second Test at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from November 17 to 21.