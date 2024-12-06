News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Shammi Silva replaces Jay Shah as ACC head

Shammi Silva replaces Jay Shah as ACC head

Source: PTI
December 06, 2024 17:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shammi Silva ACC prez

IMAGE: Shammi Silva previously served as the chairman of the organisation's Finance & Marketing Committee. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Asian Cricket Council/X

Sri Lanka's Shammi Silva has taken over as the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), succeeding India's Jay Shah, who recently became the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Shah had vacated the position after three terms as ACC President.

Silva previously functioned as the chairman of the organisation's Finance & Marketing Committee.

 

"It is a great honour to lead the Asian Cricket Council. Cricket is the heartbeat of Asia, and I look forward to working closely with all member nations to elevate the game, provide opportunities for emerging talent, and strengthen the bonds that unite us through this beautiful sport," said Silva in a statement.

On behalf of the ACC, Silva also extended heartfelt gratitude to Shah for his exemplary leadership and significant contributions during his tenure.

"Under Mr Shah's stewardship, the ACC achieved remarkable milestones, including the successfully achieving highest value for its commercial rights of ACC Asia Cup tournaments for 2024–31, the introduction of a new pathway events structure, and the continued development and growth of cricket across its member nations," the ACC said.

Silva's tenure begins at a pivotal time, with the ACC focusing on the upcoming Asia Cup and striving to strengthen Asia's position as a powerhouse in global cricket.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Not the end of the road for Ashwin, Jadeja
Not the end of the road for Ashwin, Jadeja
NZ skipper backs Stokes in debate on over-rates
NZ skipper backs Stokes in debate on over-rates
When Jaiswal Sledged Lyon
When Jaiswal Sledged Lyon
PIX: Six-star Starc puts Australia on top on Day 1
PIX: Six-star Starc puts Australia on top on Day 1
Starc's Stunning Pink Ball Record
Starc's Stunning Pink Ball Record
Benefits Of Eating Soaked Almonds On Empty Stomach
Benefits Of Eating Soaked Almonds On Empty Stomach
Hemant Soren keeps home, gives finance to Cong
Hemant Soren keeps home, gives finance to Cong

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
'...Gukesh is not a favourite in this match anymore'
'...Gukesh is not a favourite in this match anymore'
Baroda Smashes World T20 Record!
Baroda Smashes World T20 Record!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances