Shami struggles for rhythm, Chennai T20I return unlikely

Shami struggles for rhythm, Chennai T20I return unlikely

January 24, 2025 20:23 IST

Mohammed Shami

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami worked hard on finding his bowling rhythm at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, but never really hit his flowing peak. Photograph: Mohammed Shami//Instagram

Mohammed Shami's much-awaited return to top-flight cricket did not receive too many supporting signals during the seasoned pacer's nearly hour-long stint of varying intensity at the India nets in Chennai on Friday.

Shami, whose last appearance for India was during the 2023 World Cup final, worked hard on finding his bowling rhythm at the M A Chidambaram Stadium, but never really hit his flowing peak which makes him a tough customer for batters.

Shami was expected to feature in the playing XI during India's first T20I against England at Kolkata on Wednesday, but the management decided to delay his comeback.

Much like he did at the Eden Gardens, Shami was an active presence in the nets in Chennai too, starting with a light jogging session alongside assistant coach Abhishek Nayar.

Then the 34-year-old engaged in throwing drills for a few minutes with fielding coach T Dilip before hitting the bowling nets closer to the Madras Cricket Club stand.

Shami, whose both legs were heavily bandaged, began with half run-up and worked up reasonable pace as well.

After bowling a few deliveries with reduced run-up, Shami went back full distance but the renowned smoothness in his approach and release was lacking.

Mohammed Shami

He did hit the base of the stumps a few times as bowling coach Morne Morkel watched him closely while doing the wicketkeeper duties.

Alongside Shami, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh too bowled at the nets but the Punjab man was sharp and accurate.

The Bengal pacer then took a few minutes break from the nets to have a chat with Morkel and head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Shami then returned to the nets to resume bowling.

His rhythm and sharpness gradually hit a higher gear but the whole picture was one of rustiness.

 

It's quite perplexing too because Shami was selected to the India squad for the series against England and the Champions Trophy after playing in the Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

But on Friday, he looked nowhere near his lethal best and initially he did not bowl to any of his batting colleagues, who trained at the MAC ‘B' ground.

Shami bowled a couple of balls to Nitish Kumar Reddy, who returned to the main ground along with Hardik Pandya, before going back to follow fielding and catching drills.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish
England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

