Shami strikes, but Maharashtra take crucial Bengal lead

In a remarkable display of resilience, Maharashtra, propelled by Tanay Sanghvi's maiden fifty and a vital last-wicket partnership, seized a 64-run first-innings lead against Bengal on day two of their Ranji Trophy Group C encounter.

FILE IMAGE: Tanay Sanghvi scored his maiden first-class half-century to help Maharashtra take the lead against Bengal. Photograph: CAB/Instagram

Key Points Maharashtra secured a crucial 64-run first-innings lead over Bengal on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Group C match.

Rookie all-rounder Tanay Sanghvi scored a maiden half-century (57 not out) and formed an unbroken last-wicket stand with Pradeep Dadhe (22 not out).

Maharashtra recovered from a precarious 64 for six, with significant contributions from the lower order after a top-order collapse.

Bengal's Mohammed Shami took three wickets, while Shahbaz Ahmed also claimed three, but they could not break the final partnership.

Bengal head coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla remains confident, stating there are still two days of play left in the match.

Maharashtra staged a spirited recovery, riding on a maiden half-century by rookie all-rounder Tanay Sanghvi and an unbroken last-wicket stand with Pradeep Dadhe to secure a crucial 64-run first-innings lead over hosts Bengal on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Group C match in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Resuming at 21 for two, Maharashtra reached 207 for nine in 79 overs when bad lights stopped play at tea after an extended second session.

Sanghvi was unbeaten on 57 off 167 balls (3x4, 1x6), while No. 11 Dadhe was batting on 22 off 59 deliveries (4x4).

In pursuit of a fourth successive win, group leaders Bengal, who had been bowled out for 143 on the opening day, appeared well placed to restrict Maharashtra to a modest total after reducing them to 64 for six in 25.3 overs.

Maharashtra's Resilient Recovery

However, the visitors showed considerable resilience in the lower order, with Sanghvi, playing only his third first-class match, anchoring the innings through a series of useful partnerships as Bengal struggled to wrap up the tail.

Bengal's spin duo of Shahbaz Ahmed and Pradipta Pramanik bowled in tandem, with the latter coming off a 10-wicket match haul against Kerala.

Shahbaz sent down a long spell of 12 overs, even switching ends, but found little assistance from the pitch as Maharashtra's last pair held firm, adding an unbroken 49 runs to take their side past 200.

Bengal head coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla, however, remained unfazed by the 64-run deficit, insisting that there was still plenty of cricket left in the match.

Bengal's Bowling Attack Dominates Early

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami picked up three wickets for Bengal against Maharashtra. Photograph: CAB/X

"We still have two days of play left and there's a lot to play for," Shukla said.

Earlier, veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami led Bengal's bowling effort with three for 36 from 22 overs, while his younger brother Mohammed Kaif claimed two for 33 as Maharashtra's designated batters struggled with Digvijay Patil (0), Ankit Bawne (7), Sachin Dhas (7) and Harshal Kate (1) all falling for single-digit scores.

Skipper and out-of-favour India opener Prithvi Shaw (12) also had failed to make a significant contribution on day one to continue his miserable form.

Shahbaz picked up three wickets for 34 runs to have Maharashtra reeling for 158 for nine but then Sanghvi found a fine ally in Dadhe.

Key Partnerships Stabilise Maharashtra's Innings

Earlier, Shami struck twice in the seventh over on Tuesday morning, removing overnight batter Siddhesh Veer and Digvijay Patil in quick succession to reduce Maharashtra to 18 for two.

Bawne and Veer attempted to rebuild, but Kaif broke their partnership by dismissing Bawne for seven.

Dhas briefly counter-attacked before Suraj Jaiswal had him caught by Sudip Chatterjee for seven.

Kaif struck again in the following over, trapping Harshal Kate leg-before for one, leaving Maharashtra struggling at 47 for five.

Veer, who scored 28 off 80 balls, and wicketkeeper-batter Saurabh Nawale (28 off 58 balls, five fours) then added some stability with a 55-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Shami returned for another spell to dismiss Veer, but Nawale continued to hold one end as Maharashtra crossed the 100-run mark.

Nawale and Sanghvi added 38 runs for the seventh wicket before Shahbaz broke the partnership, with Abishek Porel taking the catch behind the stumps.

Late Drama And Crucial Lead

Rajvardhan Hangargekar then provided a timely counter-attack, scoring 24 off just 25 balls with two sixes to help Maharashtra move past Bengal's first-innings total and secure the lead.

Shahbaz, however, struck twice to remove Hangargekar and Hitesh Walunj (one), leaving Maharashtra at 158 for nine.

With the innings in danger of ending quickly, Sanghvi and Dadhe saw through the day.

Brief Scores: Bengal 143. Maharashtra 207/9 in 79 overs (Tanay Sanghvi 57 batting, Pradeep Dadhe 22 batting, Saurabh Nawale 28, Rajvardhan Hangargekar 24; Mohammed Shami 3/36, Shahbaz Ahmed 3/34, Mohammed Kaif 2/33).