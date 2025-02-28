'Shami is very close to his best'

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami has had a good outing in the Champions Trophy thus far. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Comeback pacer Mohammed Shami's ability to add late swing makes wicket-keeping a tough task, and India wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul has had a fair taste of that.

Talking at a press conference ahead of India's final group match against New Zealand on Saturday, Rahul said he couldn't praise Shami enough for his accuracy, pace and sharpness.

"He gets the ball to wobble behind the stump as well. So that's been very challenging. He's very active and that's something that not many people talk about.

"Everyone talks about how he's played and how he can get the ball to seam in any condition. And how bright his seam is. But not many people talk about how accurate he is and how sharp he is.

"Actually, he can surprise you with his pace. Just the other day in the nets, he hit me straight in the back. So, yeah, all of these things make him a very good bowler to play against.

"He's worked really hard, which is the hardest thing to do when you're injured and away from the game for so long. So I'm really happy to have him back. And he's very close to his best."