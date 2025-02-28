HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Shami is very close to his best'

'Shami is very close to his best'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 28, 2025 21:37 IST

x

Mohammed Shami has had a good outing in the Champions Trophy thus far

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami has had a good outing in the Champions Trophy thus far. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Comeback pacer Mohammed Shami's ability to add late swing makes wicket-keeping a tough task, and India wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul has had a fair taste of that.

Talking at a press conference ahead of India's final group match against New Zealand on Saturday, Rahul said he couldn't praise Shami enough for his accuracy, pace and sharpness.

"He gets the ball to wobble behind the stump as well. So that's been very challenging. He's very active and that's something that not many people talk about.

 

"Everyone talks about how he's played and how he can get the ball to seam in any condition. And how bright his seam is. But not many people talk about how accurate he is and how sharp he is.

"Actually, he can surprise you with his pace. Just the other day in the nets, he hit me straight in the back. So, yeah, all of these things make him a very good bowler to play against.

"He's worked really hard, which is the hardest thing to do when you're injured and away from the game for so long. So I'm really happy to have him back. And he's very close to his best."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Things happen really quickly in the Champions Trophy'
'Things happen really quickly in the Champions Trophy'
Vidarbha's Dubey rewrites Ranji Trophy history
Vidarbha's Dubey rewrites Ranji Trophy history
'It is a very good platform for Harshit Rana'
'It is a very good platform for Harshit Rana'
England captain Buttler steps down
England captain Buttler steps down
SEE: Bumrah back in the nets, interacts with Jemimah
SEE: Bumrah back in the nets, interacts with Jemimah

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Ways To Say I Love You

webstory image 2

11 Cool Things To Do At Mumbai Airport

webstory image 3

Live Long: 9 Reasons Why Green Tea Is A Cup Of Health

VIDEOS

Disha Patani is too hot to handle0:29

Disha Patani is too hot to handle

Glacier burst traps several BRO workers near Indo-Tibet border2:00

Glacier burst traps several BRO workers near Indo-Tibet...

Shruti Haasan stuns in a black outfit1:17

Shruti Haasan stuns in a black outfit

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD