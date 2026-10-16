'Shami Doesn't Need to Prove Himself'

Former chief selector M S K Prasad wants Mohammed Shami considered for the New Zealand series and the 2027 ODI World Cup while former bowling coach Bharat Arun says the pacer has nothing left to prove.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami last played for India in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been recalled to the Indian T20I squad against New Zealand after impressive IPL performance with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Former chief selector M S K Prasad lauded Bhuvneshwar's inclusion, citing his 72 IPL wickets over recent seasons as justification.

Despite Bhuvneshwar's return, Mohammed Shami's continued absence from the national team has sparked debate among former cricket officials.

Prasad advocates for Shami's return, highlighting his consistent top performances in previous ODI World Cups (2015, 2019, 2023).

Former bowling coach Bharat Arun believes Shami has nothing left to prove and should be selected based on current form rather than being asked to re-establish his credentials.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to the Indian team has once again brought Mohammed Shami's continued absence into focus, with former chief selector M S K Prasad and ex-bowling coach Bharat Arun backing the veteran pacer for a comeback.

Bhuvneshwar, who last represented India in 2022, has earned a recall for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand after an impressive run with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Bhuvneshwar's Timely Return

The experienced seamer played a key role in RCB's back-to-back IPL title triumphs, underlining that he still has plenty to offer in the shortest format.

Prasad welcomed the decision to bring Bhuvneshwar back, pointing to his consistency in the IPL as evidence that the 36-year-old pacer remains a valuable option.

'I think it's a wonderful inclusion. Someone who's got 72 wickets in the last three-four editions of IPL thoroughly deserves to be there,' Prasad told the India Today news television channel.

'I don't know Bhuvi in an ODI format, but he will stick to the T20 format. For the class that he has, he can still play,' he added.

Calls for Shami's Comeback

While Bhuvneshwar's recall has been welcomed, Shami continues to wait for another opportunity. The senior fast bowler has been out of favour since 2025, despite his considerable experience and record in international cricket.

Prasad believes Shami should be back in the reckoning, particularly with the 2027 ODI World Cup on the horizon. He pointed to the pacer's performances in previous editions of the tournament and said he would like to see him return for India's upcoming assignments.

'Someone like Shami, who was your top performer in 2015, 2019, 2023, and still he's doing well, I would love to see him in the New Zealand series. I would love to see him even in an Indian series against Australia,' he said.

Arun's Endorsement for Shami

Shami's case has also found support from Bharat Arun, who served as India's bowling coach. Arun believes the veteran has already done enough to establish his credentials and should be judged on his current form rather than being asked to prove himself all over again.

'I don't think Shami needs to prove himself. You either pick him on form or you don't,' Arun said during a virtual media interaction organised by the Sony Sports Network.

'Shami does not need to prove what he can do to be picked into the Indian team. He's proved enough across all formats.'