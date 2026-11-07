Mohammed Shami retires from Test cricket, to continue playing white-ball formats

Mohammed Shami retired from Test cricket after a 13-year career, finishing with 229 wickets in 64 matches, six five-wicket hauls and a legacy built on reverse swing.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami's last Test appearance was the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mohammed Shami has retired from Test cricket after 64 matches, 229 wickets at an average of 27.71 and six five-wicket hauls across a 13-year career.

The announcement came exactly 13 years after his Test debut against the West Indies at Eden Gardens, where he claimed a match haul of nine for 118.

Renowned for his reverse swing, Shami became a vital part of India's pace attack, taking four of his six five-wicket hauls in Australia and South Africa.

Out-of-favour India pacer Mohammed Shami on Friday announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing an end to a 13-year career in which he claimed 229 wickets from 64 matches.

The 36-year-old, who has been out of the Indian team since the 2025 Champions Trophy, announced his decision through an Instagram post, adding that he would continue to play white-ball cricket.

"I am leaving the white jersey, but never the memories connected to it. When I first wore India's Test jersey, I had only a dream - to do something for my country. After that every wicket, every struggle, every injury and every comeback taught me something," Shami wrote.

"Test cricket is not just a format for me, it is a very special part of my life. Today I am deciding to retire from Test cricket with a heavy heart and unlimited beautiful memories," he added.

A Memorable Debut at Eden Gardens

Shami made his Test debut against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens on November 6, 2013. He made an immediate impact, taking nine wickets for 118 runs in the match, which remained his best match haul in the format

He finished with 229 wickets at an average of 27.71, including six five-wicket hauls.

His ability to generate seam and swing with both the new and old ball made him a key component of India's pace attack across conditions.

He claimed 131 wickets in 35 Tests in South Africa, the West Indies, and India, averaging under 25.

Some of his most memorable performances came in South Africa. He returned figures of 5/28 in the second innings of the Johannesburg Test during India's 2018 tour to help the visitors secure a consolation victory.

On India's next tour to the African nation, he claimed eight wickets in the opening Test at Centurion.

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Injuries Interrupt a Distinguished Career

Despite repeated injury setbacks, Shami fought his way back into the Indian team on several occasions.

His last Test appearance came in the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval, where India suffered defeat.

Following an impressive campaign in the 2023 ODI World Cup at home, Shami underwent ankle surgery and later struggled with knee problems.

The setbacks kept him out of the national side for an extended period before he finally decided to end his red-ball career.