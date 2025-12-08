Shakib seeks Bangladesh return for farewell series

'I want to play a whole series and retire. That's what I want.'

IMAGE: A fomer MP, Shakib Al Hasan has not returned to Bangladesh since May 2024, following the ousting of the Awami League government on August 5. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has reversed his retirement from Test and T20I cricket, and wants to represent his country across all three formats before calling it quits.



Shakib, who has not played for Bangladesh for over a year, announced his retirement from Tests and T20Is last year. One of the world's premier all-rounder across formats, Shakib scored 4609 runs in 71 Tests along with taking 246 wickets, 7570 runs and 317 wickets in 247 ODIs and 2551 runs and 149 wickets in 129 T20 Internationals.



"I am officially not retired from all formats. This is the first time I'll be revealing that. My plan is to go back to Bangladesh, play one full series of ODI, Test, and T20, and retire," Shakib said on the Beard Before Wicket podcast, which also featured England all-rounder Moeen Ali.



"I mean, (I can) retire from all formats in a series. So it can start from T20I, ODI and Test, or Test, ODI, T20I. Either way, I'm fine, but I want to play a whole series and retire. That's what I want," the 38-year-old all-rounder added.



He has not returned to Bangladesh since May 2024, following the ousting of the Awami League government on August 5. A former MP for the party, Shakib, was named in an FIR in an alleged murder case, though he was not in the country at the time.



He subsequently played Test matches in Pakistan and India, with the second Test in Kanpur marking his most recent international appearance.

When asked whether he will return to Bangladesh, Shakib said, "I am hopeful. That's why I'm playing (T20 leagues), I think it will happen."



Shakib aid he wants to play a home series as a respectful farewell to fans, regardless of his performance, as a way to give back to those who supported him.



"I think when a player says something, they try to stick to their words. They normally don't change it all of a sudden. It doesn't matter if I play well or not. I might play a bad series after that, if I want to play. But I don't need to do that. I think this is enough. It's just a nicer way to say bye to the fans that they supported me always, give something back to them, playing a home series."