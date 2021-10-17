News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shakib becomes highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals

Shakib becomes highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals

Source: PTI
October 17, 2021 22:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Shakib Al Hasan overtook Lasith Malinga and now has 108 wickets from 89 games. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Sunday became the highest wicket-taker in T20 International cricket when he pipped Lasith Malinga's tally of 107 wickets during their T20 World Cup game against Scotland Al Amerat.

 

Shakib, the greatest ever cricketer from his country, finished with figures of 2/17 in four overs and in the process surpassed the Sri Lankan great's tally of T20 International wickets.

Shakib now has 108 scalps from 89 T20 International games and is also the only cricketer to have a double of 100 wickets and 1000 plus runs in this format.

On the day, he first removed Richie Berrington to equal Malinga and surpassed him with the wicket of Michael Leask.

Third in the list is New Zealand's Tim Southee, who has 99 wickets to his name.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Have never seen you in this jersey appa...'
'Have never seen you in this jersey appa...'
'Team India needs to show maturity during T20 WC'
'Team India needs to show maturity during T20 WC'
We've set out to win World Cup, nothing less: Starc
We've set out to win World Cup, nothing less: Starc
21 dead after Kerala rain triggers floods, landslides
21 dead after Kerala rain triggers floods, landslides
'Lost everything': Grim scenes in flood-hit Kerala
'Lost everything': Grim scenes in flood-hit Kerala
Floods in Kerala caused by mini cloudburst: Expert
Floods in Kerala caused by mini cloudburst: Expert
JK police to shift non-local workers to security camps
JK police to shift non-local workers to security camps

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/ipl-2021

More like this

T20 World Cup: Oman thrash Papua New Guinea

T20 World Cup: Oman thrash Papua New Guinea

'Hopefully Maxwell carries his IPL form to T20 WC'

'Hopefully Maxwell carries his IPL form to T20 WC'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances