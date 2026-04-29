Shakib Al Hasan laments Bangladesh's T20 World Cup 'blunder'

Shakib Al Hasan has strongly criticised Bangladesh's absence from the T20 World Cup, labelling it a 'blunder' and expressing optimism for improved bilateral cricket relations with India through future series.

IMAGE: Shakib Al Hasan says Bangladesh not participating in the World Cup was a big miss and a 'blunder from the government's side that they took the decision not to participate'. Photograph: ANI

Key Points Shakib Al Hasan calls Bangladesh's absence from the T20 World Cup a 'blunder'.

He hopes bilateral cricket series can improve relations between Bangladesh and India.

He acknowledges the strength of Indian cricket due to its domestic structure and the IPL.

He believes the focus on T20 cricket might impact India's Test cricket performance.

The former Bangladesh skipper expresses confidence in Tamim Iqbal's potential leadership of the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

Former captain Shakib Al Hasan has described Bangladesh's absence from the T20 World Cup in India earlier this year as a "blunder", while expressing hope that bilateral cricket ties could improve if the teams play a couple of series.

Bangladesh did not travel to India for the tournament -- co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka -- after their seamer Mustafizur Rahman was dropped from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad.

Bangladesh were ultimately replaced by Scotland in the global tournament.

Shakib Al Hasan's Reaction to World Cup Absence

"I think that was a big loss," Shakib told reporters on the sidelines of the EUT20 Belgium's jersey launch event in Mumbai on Wednesday.

"(It was a) great miss as far as Bangladesh cricket is concerned because we, as a country, love watching our players play World Cups and play (those) matches."

"We are a cricket-loving country and a country like Bangladesh not participating in the World Cup was a big miss. It's a blunder from the government's side that they took the decision not to participate," added Shakib.

Hopes for Improved Bilateral Cricket Relations

Bangladesh's decision not to tour India for the mega event could have a lasting impact on bilateral relations between the neighbours, but Shakib expressed hope that one or two series could help "break the ice".

"I think things will get better," he said.

"Obviously, efforts need to be made and I think one or two series, if Bangladesh visits India or India goes to Bangladesh...(they are) playing a series which I heard might happen in August or September. If that happens, I think the ice will break and things will get better," said Shakib .

Shakib, an Awami League Member of Parliament, has not returned to Bangladesh since the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-led government due to safety concerns and pending legal issues.

However, the Bangladesh great hopes to play one final match for his country before hanging up his boots.

"We will see that later," he said when asked if he wished to have one final game.

"But, yeah, I think things will start getting better sooner or later. With time, everything heals, so I'm hopeful that I can get what I want," said Shakib, who has represented Bangladesh in 71 Tests, 247 ODIs and 129 T20Is.

Shakib on IPL and the Future of Indian Cricket

Shakib, who featured in nine editions of the IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, acknowledged that a return to the tournament is unlikely, but said he is pleased to see the new generation taking over.

"I've played enough. The younger generation has come in. They're performing really well," he said.

"I see hardly any player of my age playing IPL. One or two, (or) maybe five maximum; if you include everyone, I think not more than five would be there playing IPL at my age. It is difficult, obviously, for me to play IPL now with the competitiveness. But I'm not missing it...I do enjoy watching it."

Shakib praised the robustness of Indian cricket through its domestic structure and the IPL, but added that the lure of T20 cricket may lead to the national team struggling in Test cricket.

"The pipeline is such in Indian cricket at this moment, (and) I think this will go for the next 50 years at least without having any problem. They'll keep on producing players because of the tournament they have," he said.

"They might struggle in Tests because everyone wants to play IPL. But they'll keep on producing great players just through IPL and with their domestic infrastructure," Shakib added.

Tamim Iqbal's Role in Bangladesh Cricket Board

Shakib expressed confidence that his former teammate Tamim Iqbal will benefit the Bangladesh Cricket Board if he gets a long stint.

"He just got elected (as interim president). He's there to hold the election and hopefully, if he becomes the president, I think he'll have a long-term plan and obviously, Bangladesh cricket will get benefit from him."