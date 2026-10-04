A record 162 and a historic chase: Shai Hope stuns India

Shai Hope smashed an unbeaten 162 as West Indies chased 352 to stun India by five wickets, setting a new record for the highest score in a successful ODI chase.

IMAGE: West Indies captain Shai Hope rewrote ODI record books with stunning 162 vs India in Mullanpur on Saturday. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points West Indies captain Shai Hope scored an unbeaten 162 runs, the highest individual score by a West Indies batter in a successful ODI run chase.

Hope's innings powered West Indies to a five-wicket victory over India in the third and final ODI, preventing a series sweep.

His 162 surpassed Chris Gayle's previous record and is also the highest individual score by any batter in an ODI run chase against India.

Hope also became the first West Indies batter to score 150 or more in a successful ODI chase against India.

This landmark knock marked Hope's eighth ODI century as a wicketkeeper-captain, the most by any player in the format.

West Indies captain Shai Hope etched his name in the record books with a magnificent 162 as he registered the highest individual score by a West Indies batter in a successful ODI run chase, powering his side to a historic five-wicket win over India in the third and final ODI in Mullanpur on Saturday. Hope anchored the chase with an unbeaten 162 off 143 balls as West Indies prevented India from completing a series sweep with a five-wicket victory in the third and final one-day international in New Chandigarh on Saturday.

Hope's Record-Breaking Innings

After the early loss of John Campbell in the fifth over, Hope combined with Amir Jangoo for a crucial 109-run stand to steady the innings, helping West Indies reach 78-1 at the end of the powerplay. Jangoo struck his third ODI half-century before being run out for 67, while Sherfane Rutherford fell soon after for 24. Hope, however, maintained the momentum, adding another vital 56-run partnership to keep the chase on track.

Surpassing Previous Milestones

Hope's unbeaten knock, studded with 17 fours and three sixes, surpassed Chris Gayle's 162 against England at St George's in 2019 to become the highest score by a West Indies batter in an ODI run chase. The 31-year-old also became the first West Indies batter to score 150 or more in a successful ODI chase against India. His effort is also the highest individual score by any batter in an ODI run chase against India -- he went past Tillakaratne Dilshan's 160 in Rajkot in 2009, Andrew Strauss' 158 in Bengaluru in 2011 and Sanath Jayasuriya's unbeaten 151 in Mumbai in 1997.

Captaincy and Century Milestones

Hope's latest landmark also took his tally to eight ODI centuries as a wicketkeeper-captain, the most by any player in the format. India's MS Dhoni follows with six, while South Africa's AB de Villiers has four. The West Indies skipper also reached his 21st ODI hundred in his 152nd innings, making him the joint-third fastest to the milestone alongside Quinton de Kock and David Warner. Hashim Amla holds the record with 116 innings, followed by Virat Kohli with 138. Hope's record-setting knock came in a chase of 352 and laid the foundation for the West Indies to register their highest successful run chase in ODI cricket.