Shahid Afridi's daughter to be engaged to Pak pacer Shaheen Afridi

Shahid Afridi's daughter to be engaged to Pak pacer Shaheen Afridi

Source: PTI
March 07, 2021 21:58 IST
Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi

IMAGE: Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Sunday confirmed that his daughter is getting engaged to current national team pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Afridi said that Shaheen's family had made a formal approach asking for his daughter's hand in marriage.

"Both families have reached a decision and my daughter is going to be engaged to Shaheen," Afridi said.

 

He added that a formal engagement will be announced soon.

Shaheen's father Ayaz Khan also confirmed that he had sent the proposal to Afridi's family for his son and it has been accepted.

"We are very happy and both families have been in discussions for the last few months and hopefully now dates will be finalised soon," he said.

Both Afridi and Shaheen recently featured in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which had to be postponed earlier this week due to several COVID-19 cases.

Source: PTI
