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Shaheen Afridi's Test future in doubt?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
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June 10, 2026 14:46 IST

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Pakistan's premier fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, faces a potential Test cricket hiatus for workload management, sparking debate over player preferences versus strategic team decisions ahead of crucial series against West Indies and England.

Shaheen Shah Afridi

IMAGE: Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Shaheen Shah Afridi is likely to be rested from upcoming Test series against West Indies and England.
  • The decision stems from selectors' and management's focus on managing his workload and prioritising white-ball cricket.
  • Afridi, a key Pakistan fast bowler, is reportedly unhappy with this decision, keen to play more Test matches.
  • This strategy opens doors for other domestic pacers like Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Abbas, and Khurrum Shehzad.
  • The move addresses Pakistan's broader issue of finding genuine fast bowlers for Test cricket.

Pakistan's experienced fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is unlikely to be picked for the forthcoming Tests in the West Indies and England this year to manage his workload, a situation he is reportedly not pleased with.

Shaheen's Test Absence And White-Ball Focus

Pakistan is set to play Tests in Tarouba (from July 25) and Port of Spain (from August 2) during their Caribbean tour, followed by a three-Test series in England, starting August 19. Shaheen, 26, currently leads the national ODI squad.

According to sources, "The selectors and management believe that it is better if Shaheen's workload is managed and he focusses more on white-ball cricket from here on."

The fast bowler, however, is reportedly unhappy with this decision, expressing a keen desire to play more Test matches at his young age.

 

Workload Management And Future Of Pakistan Pace Attack

Shaheen has played 34 Tests, taking 126 wickets, but has a significantly higher number of appearances in white-ball cricket with 77 ODIs and 103 T20 Internationals since his 2018 debut.

The selectors have been gradually reducing his Test appearances; since December 2023, he has featured in only 7 of Pakistan's 16 five-day games. White-ball head coach Mike Hesson has reportedly supported the decision to manage Shaheen's workload.

This strategy aims to provide opportunities for other promising domestic pace bowlers like Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Abbas, and Khurrum Shehzad, addressing Pakistan's recent struggle with a shortage of genuine fast bowlers capable of consistently clocking 140kph, which has impacted their Test performance and led to the preparation of slow turning tracks at home.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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