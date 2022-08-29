News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shaheen Afridi to undergo treatment in London: PCB

Shaheen Afridi to undergo treatment in London: PCB

August 29, 2022 23:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The PCB said Shaheen is expected to regain complete fitness before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia from October 16 to November 13

IMAGE: The PCB said Shaheen Shah Afridi is expected to regain complete fitness before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia from October 16 to November 13. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Pakistan's top pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will undergo treatment of his knee injury in London and he is expected to regain complete fitness before the T20 World Cup starting mid-October, the PCB said on Monday.

 

Shaheen has departed for London where he will undergo rehabilitation of his injury which he sustained while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in mid-July.

The knee injury ruled him out of the second Test against Sri Lanka and subsequent ODI series in Netherlands as well as the ongoing Asia Cup in the UAE.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro said Shaheen requires uninterrupted and dedicated care of a knee specialist and London has some of the best sports medicine and rehabilitation facilities in the world.

“In the best interest of the player, we have decided to send him there,” Soomro said.

“The medical department will receive daily feedback on his progress whilst in London and we are confident Shaheen will return to full fitness before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.”

Shaheen will, however, remain under the supervision of the PCB Medical Advisory Panel, which also comprises London-based Dr Imtiaz Ahmed and Dr Zafar Iqbal. 

The PCB said Shaheen is expected to regain complete fitness before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia from October 16 to November 13 though his return to competitive cricket will be decided by the Medical Advisory Panel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Hardik thanks Team India physio, trainer for comeback
Hardik thanks Team India physio, trainer for comeback
Hardik, All The Way
Hardik, All The Way
How DK Reacted To Hardik's 6
How DK Reacted To Hardik's 6
Cong holds pressers in 22 cities, slams Centre
Cong holds pressers in 22 cities, slams Centre
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to walk 3,500 km
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to walk 3,500 km
US Open: Medvedev, Swiatek heavy favourites
US Open: Medvedev, Swiatek heavy favourites
CBI will check my bank locker on Tuesday: Sisodia
CBI will check my bank locker on Tuesday: Sisodia

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Will Kohli quit T20s after World Cup?

Will Kohli quit T20s after World Cup?

'Babar Azam made one mistake...'

'Babar Azam made one mistake...'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances