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SRK's Knight Riders Play First Match At New Cricket Ground In Los Angeles

Source: PTI Updated: July 02, 2026 12:57 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Discover how the new Knight Riders Cricket Ground in Los Angeles, developed by Shah Rukh Khan's group, is making history by hosting its first competitive match and preparing to be a key venue for the 2028 Olympics.

Knight Riders Cricket Ground

IMAGE: The Knight Riders Cricket Ground in Pomona is the first dedicated home ground for the Los Angeles Knight Riders franchise. Photographs: Screengrab Los Angeles Knight Riders/X

Key Points

  • The Knight Riders Cricket Ground in Pomona, Los Angeles, hosted its first competitive match, featuring Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom.
  • This venue is designated to host cricket events for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, marking a significant milestone for the sport in the US.
  • Developed by the Knight Riders Group, the stadium is one of the few purpose-built cricket facilities in the United States, meeting international standards.
  • Knight Riders Group co-owner Shah Rukh Khan highlighted the venue's role in promoting cricket and fostering community in Los Angeles.

The Knight Riders Cricket Ground in Pomona, the venue slated to host cricket at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, hosted its first-ever competitive match when Los Angeles Knight Riders took on Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket.

Washington Freedom spoiled the hosts' home debut with a six-wicket victory in the 16th match of the tournament on Wednesday.

The newly-built venue, developed by the Knight Riders Group, is the first dedicated home ground for the Los Angeles Knight Riders franchise and one of the few purpose-built cricket stadiums in the United States.

 

A New Era For US Cricket

Knight Riders Cricket Ground

The International Cricket Council posted on X: "The Knight Riders Cricket Ground hosts the first home game of the Los Angeles Knight Riders in the Major League Cricket. All the best to both teams and watch out for the scenic backdrop. Isn't she a beauty?"

Built to international standards, the venue features eight wickets on the main square, ICC-standard playing dimensions and six floodlight towers standing 120 feet tall.

Dream has become a reality: Shah Rukh Khan

Knight Riders Group co-owner Shah Rukh Khan described the opening of the venue as a landmark moment.

"What started as a dream has become a reality today. Bringing cricket, the second most-watched sport in the world, to Los Angeles is a landmark moment for all of us," he stated in a release.

"Through this long-term partnership between Fairplex and Knight Riders, we are creating much more than a cricket venue. We are building a space that celebrates community, togetherness, energy and entertainment.

"It is a place built not just for sport, but also for entertainment, for families, and for memories that will last forever," he added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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