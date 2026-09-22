Shafali's golden day: 'We play to make flag fly high'

The Indian women's cricket team has clinched a historic gold medal at the Asian Games, showcasing their continental dominance with a stellar performance against Sri Lanka, highlighted by Shafali Verma's all-round brilliance.

IMAGE: Shafali Verma celebrates India's Asian Games gold medal triumph. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points The Indian women's cricket team clinched the Asian Games gold medal, defeating Sri Lanka in the final match.

Shafali Verma delivered a stellar all-round performance, scoring 48 runs and taking two crucial wickets for just three runs.

Verma expressed profound pride and joy in seeing the national flag raised following their triumphant victory.

This gold medal reaffirms India's strong dominance in continental women's cricket.

The team plans to celebrate their achievement with a dinner and look forward to celebrating with their families upon returning home.

Indian women's cricket team opener Shafali Verma on Tuesday said there is no feeling bigger than seeing the national flag go up as she celebrated becoming an Asian Games gold-medallist for a second successive time in Nisshin, Japan, on Tuesday.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team defeated Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final to finish on top and reaffirm its continental dominance.

Shafali Verma's Stellar Performance

"We play to ensure that our flag flies high. There is no bigger feeling than this," Verma said after the triumph.

Verma had a starring all-round role in Tuesday's win, scoring a 29-ball 48 and snaring two wickets for just three runs in her two overs as Sri Lanka folded for 69 in pursuit of 217.

Verma revealed that the team will go out for a dinner to celebrate the triumph.

"Our target was to see the national flag being raised and I am so happy...We will have a team dinner to celebrate with each other. We will celebrate with family after reaching home," she said.

The women's team did not stay close to the rest of the Indian contingent like the previous edition as the ongoing Games' organisers decided against a traditional athletes village. The contingents have instead been housed at container-style huts and a docked cruise ship along with hotels. The women's cricket ream was lodged at a hotel.

"We were closer to the Village last time, not this time so couldn't meet anyone but I wish all the athletes the best of luck," Verma said when asked about the experience.