Shafali wants to add more gloss to her trophy cabinet!

Shafali wants to add more gloss to her trophy cabinet!

November 18, 2025 17:52 IST

'This is just the beginning. We have to make this a habit.'

Shafali Verma

IMAGE: Shafali Verma bagged the player-of-the-match award in the Women's ODI World Cup final against South Africa, striking 87 off 78 balls besides picking up two key wickets. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

India's triumphant World Cup campaign has left Shafali Verma hungry for more silverware, with the 21-year-old opening batter determined to make winning a habit.

Called into the squad to replace the injured Pratika Rawal before the knockout stages, Verma seized her opportunity with 87 runs and two wickets in the final to be named player of the match in India's 52-run win over South Africa this month.

"This is just the beginning. We have to make this a habit," Verma said.

The World Cup winners' medal is the latest addition to Verma's trophy cabinet, which also includes the 2023 Under-19 World Cup, the 2022 Asia Cup, the 2022 Asian Games gold medal and the 2022 Commonwealth Games silver.

Verma has come close in the premier Twenty20 competition with the Delhi Capitals, reaching the final three times under former captain Meg Lanning but falling short on each occasion.

Retained by Delhi for next season alongside seasoned campaigners Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Jemimah Rodrigues and Niki Prasad, Verma is feeling confident.

"In the World Cup final, Radha (Yadav), Arundhati (Reddy), Jemi (Jemimah) and I were present from the Delhi Capitals side and we were talking about how we were able to at least win one final, because we lost the WPL final in the last three years," she added.

"I hope we will break that losing streak now."

Verma, born in the north Indian state of Haryana and backed by JSW Sports, credited mental conditioning for her World Cup breakthrough.

"For the last year, when I was not with the ODI team, I was working a lot on my mental health." 

 

Although success in domestic T20 cricket is the immediate goal, Verma's long-term priority is Test cricket, in which she made a double century against South Africa last year.

"T20 is close to me but a player stands out when they do well in Test cricket. So, I would really want to better my records in the red-ball format." 

Verma is very happy to see more cricket academies for girls opening up in her home town.

"I'm hoping that no more girls have to cut their hair (short) like me and play with the boys," she added.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
