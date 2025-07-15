HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shafali roars back into top-10 in T20I rankings

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
July 15, 2025 16:51 IST

Shafali Verma

IMAGE: Shafali Verma smashed 176 runs at a strike rate of 158.56 during the T20I series against England to jump four spots to ninth place with 655 points. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Big-hitting India opener Shafali Verma marched back into the top-10 in the latest ICC Women's T20 International rankings for batters released on Tuesday.

Shafali, who wrapped up the recently-concluded T20I series against England with 176 runs at a strike rate of 158.56, jumped four spots to ninth place with 655 points.

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana continued to be the top-ranked Indian at No 3, while middle-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues moved down two spots to 14th.

Another key contributor in India's historic 3-2 series win, Arundhati Reddy leaped four spots to 39th place in the bowling rankings and 26 spots to 80th among the all-rounders.

Seasoned off-spinner Deepti Sharma has dropped a rung to third while left-arm spinner Radha Yadav has risen three places to 15

in the bowling charts.

Several England stars also made positive strides. Spinner Charlie Dean broke into the top-10 bowling rankings after player of the match performance in the last match of the series, making a leap of eight spots to share the sixth place with Nashra Sandhu and Georgia Wareham.

Linsey Smith has also gained nine spots to 38th place, while pacer Issy Wong jumped seven places to 50th. Emily Arlott improved 15 places to 67th.

 

Sophia Dunkley, who was England's top scorer with 151 runs, gained seven points to move to 19th in the batting rankings after vital contributions of 22 and 46 in the last two games.

Meanwhile, Tammy Beaumont continued her recent surge, jumping 19 places to the 45th spot.

