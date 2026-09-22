Shafali Verma's Asian Games century propels her to fourth in ICC T20I batting rankings

Indian cricket sensation Shafali Verma has made a significant leap to fourth in the ICC Women's T20I Batting Rankings, driven by her exceptional maiden century at the ongoing Asian Games.

IMAGE: Shafali Verma scored her maiden T20 International century, an unbeaten 100 off 49 balls, in the Asian Games women's cricket semifinal against Bangladesh on September 20, 2026. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points Shafali Verma climbs two places to fourth in ICC Women's T20I Batting Rankings.

Her maiden T20I century (100 not out) at the Asian Games contributed significantly to her rise.

Indian bowlers Shree Charani and Deepti Sharma hold the top two positions in the T20I bowling rankings.

Kranti Gaud and Nandani Sharma achieved career-best rankings following their performances at the Asian Games.

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur maintain their positions within the top 10 of the T20I batting rankings.

Swashbuckling India opener Shafali Verma has climbed two places to fourth in the ICC Women's T20I Batting Rankings after her maiden century in the shortest format at the women's cricket competition at the ongoing Asian Games.

Shafali's unbeaten 100 against Bangladesh in the semifinal at Nisshin, Japan, came after she had scored an unbeaten 40 in India's victory over Japan in the quarterfinal.

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Indian Bowlers and Other Batters Shine

In the latest rankings update that considers performances until Monday, Indian players continue to occupy the top two bowling positions, with Shree Charani (799 rating points) at number one and Deepti Sharma 70 rating points behind her at number two.

There have also been significant gains for their teammates, with Kranti Gaud moving up 15 places to 57th and Nandani Sharma climbing 22 places to 72nd.

Both have reached career-best rating points -- 461 and 432 respectively -- following their performances at the Asian Games.

However, Smriti Mandhana dropped one place to sixth and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur retained her 10th position in the batting rankings.