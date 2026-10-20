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3rd T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur's blistering knock leads India to dominant series victory

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V Updated: October 20, 2026 22:57 IST 4 Minutes Read
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Former captain Harmanpreet Kaur's explosive 91 not out, coupled with Shafali Verma's dynamic 69, powered India to a commanding 92-run victory and a 3-0 T20I series sweep against Zimbabwe.

Harmanpreet Kaur

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur hits a boundary during her unbeaten 91 off 41 balls in the third and final T20 International against Zimbabwe in Raipur on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points

  • Harmanpreet Kaur scored an unbeaten 91 off 41 balls, leading India to a 92-run victory in the third T20I on Tuesday.
  • Shafali Verma contributed an entertaining 69 off 37 balls, helping India post a formidable total of 216 for seven.
  • India secured a dominant 3-0 series sweep against Zimbabwe, with the teams now preparing for a three-match ODI series starting on October 23.
  • Harmanpreet's return to form is crucial, providing much-needed confidence ahead of important assignments, including the ICC Women's Champions Trophy early next year.
  • Captain Smriti Mandhana's decision to bat first aimed to give more batters time in the middle, with Anushka Sharma also opening alongside Shafali.

Former captain Harmanpreet Kaur struggled to keep her emotions in check after a sizzling 91 not out off 41 balls, setting up India's commanding 92-run win over Zimbabwe in the third and final T20I in Raipur on Tuesday.

Kaur's Dominant Performance

Shafali Verma made an entertaining 69 off 37 balls before Harmanpreet returned to her destructive best to power India 216 for seven.

On expected lines, Zimbabwe could not get anywhere near the massive target and and ended at 124 for seven in 20 overs, with India taking the series 3-0.

The two teams will now head to Vadodara for a three-match ODI series starting on October 23.

Return To Form and Confidence Boost

Harmanpreet Kaur

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur was in destructive mood, blasting five sixes and 10 boundaries. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

The game marked the return to form for Harmanpreet, who was struggling for runs of late and stepped down as captain ahead of the Zimbabwe series.

When in full swing, Harmanpreet enables India to maintain a high-scoring tempo in the middle overs. And that is what happened on Tuesday as she went hammer and tongs following Shafali's fireworks at the top of the order.

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Kranti Gaud

IMAGE: Kranti Gaud celebrates the wicket of opener Kellies Ndlovu. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Even though it came against a lower-ranked team, the knock would provide Harmanpreet much-needed confidence ahead of the important assignments, including the inaugural six-team ICC Women's Champions Trophy in the shortest format at home early next year.

Not many strike the ball as well as Harmanpreet does and that is what she exhibited in her statement innings.

India's Batting Strategy

Shafali Verma

IMAGE: Shafali Verma's 37-ball 69 contained six boundaries and five sixes. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Captain Smriti Mandhana opted to bat with an aim to give more batters time in the middle.

For that very purpose, she made way for Anushka Sharma (28 off 20) to open the batting alongside Shafali, who scored a second consecutive half-century to lead India's charge.

Anushka and Shafali shared a 54-run stand off 32 balls to set the tone for the innings.

Anushka pulled Tendai Makusha for a thundering six in the fifth over. Shafali, at the other end, hit sixes for fun in her sizzling effort and the majority of her five strikes went over deep mid-wicket.

Niki Prasad

IMAGE: Niki Prasad celebrates the wicket of Sharne Mayers. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

The Indian opener also effectively employed the sweep against the spinners.

Following Shafali's departure, Harmanpreet extended India's six-hitting spree with five maximums. It was a good surface to bat on, ideal for Harmanpreet to return to her explosive ways.

The 37-year-old had not found her groove on the slow pitches of the Women's T20 Asia Cup and did not get a lot of batting time in the team's triumphant Asian Games campaign in Japan.

"Feels great that I got some time in the middle. Just wanted to enjoy myself and bat as long as possible," said Harmanpreet before breaking down in the middle of the interview during the innings break.

India smashed 62 runs in the last five overs with the loss of four wickets.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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